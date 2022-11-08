Florida's Gulf Coast, Including Tampa Bay, now Under a Tropical Storm Watch

A hurricane warning is now in effect for Florida's east coast from Boca Raton up to the Flagler/Volusia line in advance of Nicole, which is now moving west with top winds of 50 mph.

Forecasters think Nicole could be a Category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall tomorrow. Max Defender 8 meteorologist Amanda Holly says the track has changed a bit, but we can still expect some rough weather over the next couple of days. "This forecast model did shift a little bit farther to the north," Holly said, "But our impact hasn't changed."

Forecasters have said we can expect tropical storm-force winds and around 2-4 inches of rain from Wednesday into Thursday. There is also now a storm surge watch in effect for portions of the Nature Coast, which could see higher tides as Nicole leaves the area.

Right now, Nicole is located about 385 miles off the northwestern Bahamas, and is moving northwest at 8 mph.

In Pasco County, meanwhile, officials now say schools will be closed on Thursday because of Nicole.

The county is also opening two sandbag stations....at the Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Ave. in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works C-Barn in San Antonio. Sandbags will also be available at the former Dade City Police Department building on Pasco Ave. in Dade City.

