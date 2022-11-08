Cole Kmet's comfort, role are growing in Bears' budding offense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- When the play call comes down to the Bears’ huddle from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, there’s often a common reaction among the players.

“'Oh, hell yeah, that’s a great time to call this,’” Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. “Things like that. He’s got a great feel for all that, and all the players are really believing in that.”

With the Bears establishing an offensive identity around second-year quarterback Justin Fields, other key players have also found their best form. That includes the 23-year-old Kmet, who's showcasing what he can be as Chicago’s Y tight end.

After two unfulfilling seasons for Kmet, Getsy has unlocked him by creating a clear role for him, both as a key blocker for the Bears’ league-leading rushing attack and as a target who must be accounted for in the passing game.

Kmet had just two touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, both coming in his rookie campaign in 2020. He now has three scores across the last two games, including two during the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field.

One came on a beautifully designed play during the second quarter in which Getsy took advantage of Fields’ running threat with a play-action fake that drew a linebacker off Kmet and into the box.

Kmet was wide open for an 18-yard touchdown reception from Fields. He caught his second touchdown on another play-action design in the fourth quarter, when the Bears executed near the goal line for a four-yard scoring strike.

“Cole is a weapon for sure,” Fields said. “Every time he gets the ball, he runs hard. He puts his pads down and tries to run through guys, so he's a big guy.

“We love getting him the ball. He's a great player and great teammate for sure.”

A second-round pick of the Bears in 2020, Kmet struggled to find a consistent role early in his career as Chicago's offense struggled. For his part, Kmet isn’t focused on the past two seasons.

What Kmet sees now is an increased opportunity for himself as the Bears' offense continues to develop. He’s eager for what lies ahead with each play call.

“There’s definitely a good feel to it that he has or us and how the game is flowing,” Kmet said. “That confidence has just been building and we’ve had it from the beginning. It’s just continuing to build as the weeks have gone on.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

