ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Honors its Vets; Adds Names to Wall

EL CENTRO — Gunshots rang out and gray smoke wafted through the air from the rifles of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 Honor Guard during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park in El Centro on Friday, Nov. 11. The ceremony opened...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library

EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Mariachi Night Overtakes Plaza for 2nd Year

BRAWLEY — Mariachi trumpets blared into the night on Wednesday, Nov. 9 while local singers took the stage to sing their favorite mariachi songs at the annual Mariachi Night in Brawley, one of many events leading up to the Cattle Call Rodeo. Gone was any hesitance of gathering from...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers

Yuma School's Director of Transportation, Ron Schepers, says the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) needs 37 bus driver positions to fill in order to be fully staffed, which will help the department get back to normal operating procedures. The post Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting

CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
CALIPATRIA, CA
KYMA News 11

SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley

Lithium has become a hot commodity in recent years. The Salton Sea is home to this precious mineral. EnergySource Minerals is one of the companies in Calipatria that wants to give back to the community in a meaningful way. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA.
CALIPATRIA, CA
kyma.com

Decision 2022: Live Election Updates

7 p.m. (MST) Polls and voting centers are now closed in Yuma and Arizona. So far no issues reported at any of the voting centers in Yuma County. Activity was pretty smooth, with steady traffic at most voting centers. Early results will be released for Arizona as soon as 8 p.m.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
cbp.gov

Smuggler’s One – ‘Track’ Mind Leads Calexico CBP Officers to Intercept More Than 400 Pounds of Deadly Narcotics Hidden Inside Railcars

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry discovered 486.06 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three railcars in two different events during routine inspections at the Calexico rail yard. “Using natural compartments on railcars is only one of the...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms could hit the Desert Southwest for election day

Voters may want to bring an umbrella to the polls tomorrow as both Imperial and Yuma Counties could be hit with rain. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another pleasant afternoon is shaping up across the valley with temperatures nearing 80 degrees this afternoon. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Increasing windy conditions beginning early tomorrow morning have resulted in the issuance of Wind Advisories across portions of Imperial and Riverside Counties. The potential for accumulating rain remains to be of a minor to no concern Wednesday into Thursday. Quieter weather is expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy