KTAR.com
Man indicted for smuggling 71 pounds into US through southern Arizona
PHOENIX — A man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona last month for smuggling 71 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S. through a border port of entry in southern Arizona, authorities said. Edwin Francisco Cubillas of Mexico, 27, faces two charges, including importation of fentanyl and...
California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a trespass on private property. The post Yuma doctor accused of pointing gun at teens appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro celebrates Veterans Day
The City of El Centro celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony that invited many veterans. The post El Centro celebrates Veterans Day appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Honors its Vets; Adds Names to Wall
EL CENTRO — Gunshots rang out and gray smoke wafted through the air from the rifles of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 Honor Guard during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bucklin Park in El Centro on Friday, Nov. 11. The ceremony opened...
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
Man indicted for allegedly smuggling fentanyl across border
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 27-year-old Mexican resident Edwin Francisco Cubillas allegedly hid 16 packages containing fentanyl in his car when he drove through the port of entry.
calexicochronicle.com
El Centro Celebrates Opening of New Library
EL CENTRO — Children eagerly cut the ribbon and excitedly hurried through the front door of the new El Centro Library at its opening day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10. It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the well-attended ceremony where there was a row of food trucks, balloon animals and face painting for children, a fire engine with a large American flag waving at the end of its extended ladder, and a dancing Mickey Mouse posing for photographs.
Border Patrol agents shoot and kill armed migrant near Arizona-Mexico border
U.S. Border Patrol agents from a tactical unit shot and killed a migrant who was armed when he entered the country illegally.
calexicochronicle.com
Mariachi Night Overtakes Plaza for 2nd Year
BRAWLEY — Mariachi trumpets blared into the night on Wednesday, Nov. 9 while local singers took the stage to sing their favorite mariachi songs at the annual Mariachi Night in Brawley, one of many events leading up to the Cattle Call Rodeo. Gone was any hesitance of gathering from...
AZCA tree lighting event this weekend
A local organization is bringing in the Christmas spirit this weekend in Yuma. The post AZCA tree lighting event this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers
Yuma School's Director of Transportation, Ron Schepers, says the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) needs 37 bus driver positions to fill in order to be fully staffed, which will help the department get back to normal operating procedures. The post Yuma Union High School District is in need of dozens of bus drivers appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro police release new details on drug deal
El Centro Police say the two men involved in a drug deal are back on the streets. The post El Centro police release new details on drug deal appeared first on KYMA.
First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a robbery in progress at First Bank Yuma. The post First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
2nd Suspect, 15, Suspect in Custody for Calipatria Shooting
CALIPATRIA — The second of two teenage suspects in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting in Calipatria was taken into custody on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, when the teen’s parents turned him into authorities, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. With the latest...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley
Lithium has become a hot commodity in recent years. The Salton Sea is home to this precious mineral. EnergySource Minerals is one of the companies in Calipatria that wants to give back to the community in a meaningful way. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Lithium Boom in the Imperial Valley appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Decision 2022: Live Election Updates
7 p.m. (MST) Polls and voting centers are now closed in Yuma and Arizona. So far no issues reported at any of the voting centers in Yuma County. Activity was pretty smooth, with steady traffic at most voting centers. Early results will be released for Arizona as soon as 8 p.m.
cbp.gov
Smuggler’s One – ‘Track’ Mind Leads Calexico CBP Officers to Intercept More Than 400 Pounds of Deadly Narcotics Hidden Inside Railcars
CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico Port of Entry discovered 486.06 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three railcars in two different events during routine inspections at the Calexico rail yard. “Using natural compartments on railcars is only one of the...
Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong
El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong. The post Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms could hit the Desert Southwest for election day
Voters may want to bring an umbrella to the polls tomorrow as both Imperial and Yuma Counties could be hit with rain. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another pleasant afternoon is shaping up across the valley with temperatures nearing 80 degrees this afternoon. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Increasing windy conditions beginning early tomorrow morning have resulted in the issuance of Wind Advisories across portions of Imperial and Riverside Counties. The potential for accumulating rain remains to be of a minor to no concern Wednesday into Thursday. Quieter weather is expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.
