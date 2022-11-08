Read full article on original website
Doctors warn against RSV in children in babies as cold and flu season approaches
FLINT, Mich. - The number Respiratory Syncytial Virus, cases more commonly known as RSV have been climbing all across the state. Now many hospitals running out of space to treat these patients. Many of these cases involve younger children or babies, but pediatric professionals say they're starting to see it...
Veteran suicide rates decreasing across Michigan and in the country
FLINT, Mich. - In the span of four years, more than 700 Michigan veterans took their own lives, according to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. Michigan is investing $1.2 million in its state budget for the suicide prevention hotline and crisis counselors for veterans. Democrat state representative Rachel Hood helped...
Tudor Dixon considering a run for Michigan GOP chair
FLINT, Mich. - Tudor Dixon said she is considering a run for the Michigan GOP chair. This comes after the Republican nominee for governor was blamed by the state's Republican Party following a historic midterm election loss. In a leaked memo that was published by The Detroit Free Press, the...
Michigan one step closer to allowing cocktails to go
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate passed a bill Thursday, putting the state one step closer to permanently allowing to-go cocktails. SB1163 would permanently allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to sell the alcoholic drinks to-go. In 2020: Bills proposed for To-Go Cocktails and social districts for outdoor...
Rep. Joe Tate to serve as first Black Michigan House Speaker
LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Joe Tate was chosen as the Michigan House’s next Speaker, becoming the first Black representative to take on the role and the first Democratic Speaker in a decade. Tate, who represents the Detroit area, also serves as the first Black leader in either of...
Michigan Republicans point fingers after historic election loss
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans are facing the fallout after the stunning loss of Michigan's two legislative chambers — for the first time in 38 years — while Democrats retained power in the three top leadership positions, all in the middle of a midterm with a president facing low approval ratings.
'Blankets of Love' offers warmth this holiday season to nursing home residents
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. - A local non-profit organization is raising money. Their goal is to help jeep nursing home residents warm this holiday season. Free2B Music Ministries hosted the 'Blankets of Love' Benefit Concert. The band performed in Mount Morris on Saturday night. They performed a mix of original songs,...
Mid-Michigan community celebrates and remembers veterans at local parks
Communities across Mid-Michigan honored veterans at Veterans Day celebrations on Friday. Mid-Michigan NOW was able to capture a couple of the beautiful ceremonies. Dozens gathered at the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza for a ceremony. Check out the video in the post below:. The Friends of Flint McFarlan Veterans Park...
Oxford High School in need of holiday lights to put up throughout school
OXFORD, Mich. — One year after the tragedy at Oxford High School, students and volunteers will be putting up holiday lights throughout the school and only have one week to do it. The school is asking for donations of holiday lights to cover the entire building with them. See...
Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State still hasn't conceded
LANSING, Mich. — More than 24 hours after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory in the Nov. 8 midterm election, her opponent has not yet conceded. Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate, lost by 14 points, almost 615,000 votes, against Benson, according to the unofficial election results. It was the largest losing margin among Michigan's top-of-ticket Republicans.
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
Mt. Morris volleyball tops Frankenmuth for first-ever regional championship
CORUNNA, Mich. - The Mt. Morris volleyball team knocked off Frankenmuth 3-1 Thursday night in the Division 2 regional championship game at Corunna High School. It's the first regional title for the Panthers in program history as they move on to face North Branch in the state quarterfinals.
Enbridge opens safety operations center for Line 5
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Enbridge employees cut the ribbon Thursday on the new Straits Maritime Safety Operations Center in St. Ignace. The center provides 24-hour surveillance of the Line 5 pipeline and allows operators to keep an eye on passing ships and make sure the Line 5 isn't in any danger.
One person dead after house fire in Genesee Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Firefighters battled flames at a house fire in Genesee Township on Friday morning. The call came in shortly before 6 a.m. for a fire in the 3200 block of Drexel Ave. The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The Genesee Twp. Fire Dept....
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
No one hurt after vehicle crashes into apartment building in Allendale Township
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Byron Center crashed into the Canvas Apartment building Friday at 2:29 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township. The woman was driving southbound on 48th...
What impact will election results have on the economy?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Polls showed the economy was a top concern for many voters in Monday's midterm elections. It was a platform many Republicans ran on, some of whom accused Democrats of causing inflation. “I am optimistic that the inflation rate is going to go down. Is it...
