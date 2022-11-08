ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What happens to my ballot after Election Day?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTncQ_0j3CJ5a900

(NEXSTAR) – After you submit your ballot on Election Day, you probably don’t think about it again. But it’s beginning a journey that will last almost two years.

Once you turn in your ballot, either in person or by mail, it is – obviously – counted. In some cases, it may be counted again or reviewed during an audit.

After that period, it is stored with other forms or records from election day, in a secure room.

With the exception of an audit or challenge to the election, your ballot will remain in a secure area for nearly two years – 22 months, under federal law . In some areas, like Multnomah County, Oregon, ballots are retained for a longer period of time.

The extended period gives election officials the opportunity to better focus their time on the next step in the ballot’s life cycle: destruction.

After the 22-month period has passed, local election officials can destroy the ballots. Electronic records are maintained but the physical ballots are disposed of.

Tim Scott, Director of Multnomah County Elections, tells Nexstar that in his county, ballots are shredded roughly 26 months after an election. Multiple shredding trucks are used and take hours to complete the process, Scott explains.

A similar process is done in Brown County, Wisconsin, where Green Bay sits, County Clerk Patrick Moynihan, Jr. explains.

In Bedford, Massachusetts, ballots are recycled, according to local public radio station WGBH .

Ballots don’t have to be disposed of, Riley Vetterkind, public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, told Nexstar. Rather, federal law allows local election officials the opportunity to do so.

Clearing the ballots out is also a crucial part of the voting process – doing so makes room for the next round.

As Scott explains: “It’s a lot of warehouse space, and I need that space for the next round.”

Election Day falls on November 8 this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

What does ‘CVS’ stand for?

In all likelihood, few of us have pondered what “CVS” actually stands for. As long as we can pick up laundry detergent, a Twix, and a tube of topical rash cream all in the same place, we’re fairly content.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YourErie

Erie County Executive removes three more DEI commissioners

The path to a clean slate continues as Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed three more DEI commissioners.          The county executive is removing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) commissioners Lavette, White and Carter. He says the removal is due to the pending legal action against their own Delaware-based accounting firm and the recent […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in […]
COLORADO STATE
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy