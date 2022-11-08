Read full article on original website
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
Hazelwood group gets ‘shocking’ election win, recalls three fire directors
A Hazelwood Citizens group claims a historic victory in Tuesday’s election, becoming the first group to successfully oust directors of a fire district from office.
Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada
(The Hill) – Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
How you can support veterans in Missouri
(KSNF/KODE)— There are roughly 19 million veterans in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. There are 1,113,787 just within the four states. That means, a little over 5% of the total U.S. population of veterans is found within Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas. Do veterans...
Affinia Healthcare hosts anti-violence block party in St. Louis
Dozens of people braved the cold weather Saturday for an anti-violence block party at Affinia Healthcare.
Missouri DHSS completes first draft over state recreational marijuana rules
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Less than a week after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana, state regulators have drafted rules as to what that might look like in the near future. The draft offers insight as to how soon Missourians can purchase and apply to grow...
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
Parson has to appoint new attorney general, treasurer again
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make. On Tuesday, Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Current U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is retiring, which led to dozens of candidates trying to fill his spot this year.
Amendment 3: Missouri voters approve marijuana legalization
2022 midterm: Voters approved Missouri Amendment 3, which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana and expunges non-violent records.
Navigation season along Missouri River to end early following low water levels
A lack of rain in Missouri is causing the navigation season along the Missouri River to end early.
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
This story has been corrected since it was first published. Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went […] The post Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Sorority hosts empowering, informative event in East St. Louis
A local sorority put on a community service event Saturday in East St. Louis.
Veterans in St. Louis area are getting free home repairs
For the owner of a north St. Louis County home, a leaky roof led to a conversation, an application, and some much-needed home repairs.
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
ST. LOUIS – Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms. Here is a list of five must-know slang terms from the Gateway to the West. Cards. Baseball fans in St. Louis have firmly stood on...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
Anti-violence block party to be held today
Affinia Healthcare is hosting an anti-violence block party later this morning.
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
