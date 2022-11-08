ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Democrats keep control of Senate after nail-biting finish in Nevada

(The Hill) – Democrats are projected to hold onto their narrow Senate majority after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto eked out a win in Nevada Saturday night, beating back a furious challenge from Republicans who sought to seize on voters’ growing economic and political angst in an effort to upend unified Democratic control of Washington.
NEVADA STATE
FOX2Now

How you can support veterans in Missouri

(KSNF/KODE)— There are roughly 19 million veterans in the United States, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. There are 1,113,787 just within the four states. That means, a little over 5% of the total U.S. population of veterans is found within Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas. Do veterans...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Parson has to appoint new attorney general, treasurer again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make. On Tuesday, Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Current U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is retiring, which led to dozens of candidates trying to fill his spot this year.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

This story has been corrected since it was first published.  Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade.  The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went […] The post Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX2Now

LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms

ST. LOUIS – Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms. Here is a list of five must-know slang terms from the Gateway to the West. Cards. Baseball fans in St. Louis have firmly stood on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
52K+
Followers
50K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy