The offseason wheels keep grinding, this time with some expected results. The Yankees picked up the tab on Luis Severino’s option year but Anthony Rizzo opted out of the last year of his deal, adding another core piece of their lineup that the Yankees will have to bid to keep around. Judge is obviously the first priority here, but Rizzo was a great addition to the team (and that shift ban will probably give him a nice boost in offensive performance), so here’s hoping he stays in pinstripes for 2023.
Baseball America | Josh Norris: Baseball America released their breakdown and Top 10 of Yankees prospects on Monday, with Anthony Volpe leading the way. Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez round out the top three in a system that has some intriguing players, including a couple recent draft picks. Note: The full article is behind a paywall.
Yankees add a trio of pitchers to major league roster, release Tim Locastro
The Yankees announced a series of minor moves this afternoon, adding right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito and left-handed pitcher Matt Krook to the 40-man roster. Outfielder Tim Locastro elected free agency, rather than accept an outright assignment to the minors and off of the major league roster. Krook’s and Brito’s additions...
If, and IMO, that is a huge "if" right now, and since there is a legitimate concern about Judge being hurt during a long term contract, say possibly 7 years, perhaps it would prove to be beneficial for both the Yankees and Judge if he was repositioned to first base. Judge certainly has the physical characteristics of a first baseman and his required mobility and the territory to be covered would be reduced significantly, as opposed to playing the outfield. And Rizzo has opted out of 2023.
The Yankees’ five unluckiest outs of 2022
The nature of baseball inherently contains a lot of luck. With that in mind, a bad break here or there is going to happen, and has to just be an accepted part of the game. The 2022 Yankees had their fair share of bad breaks, whether they were from poor luck or just plain ol’ poor play. Out of curiosity, I wanted to see what the five biggest instances of this were, meaning the five unluckiest outs they made this season.
Previewing the Yankees’ qualifying offer decisions
The Yankees’ season ended weeks ago, but their first set of offseason decisions is set to come tomorrow. November 10th is the deadline for teams to tender qualifying offers to their free agents. With 10 players hitting free agency, this stands as an important day for the Yankees, as how their particular QO scenarios work out will hold some influence over the shape of their offseason.
