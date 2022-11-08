If, and IMO, that is a huge "if" right now, and since there is a legitimate concern about Judge being hurt during a long term contract, say possibly 7 years, perhaps it would prove to be beneficial for both the Yankees and Judge if he was repositioned to first base. Judge certainly has the physical characteristics of a first baseman and his required mobility and the territory to be covered would be reduced significantly, as opposed to playing the outfield. And Rizzo has opted out of 2023.

2 DAYS AGO