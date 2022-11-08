Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
What Are The Best Vitamins For High Blood Pressure?
What vitamins are good for reducing high blood pressure?. Vitamins are naturally occurring essential nutrients required by the body for optimal health. While some vitamins are produced in the body, most are found in food, although in small quantities. You are reading: Best vitamins to lower hypertension | What Are...
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is Low
There are a variety of symptoms you can experience if you're creatinine levels are low. However, many are curious to know what those low levels indicate.
What It Means When Your Alkaline Phosphatase Is High
In order to monitor for certain conditions, your doctor may assess your alkaline phosphatase level. Here's what it means if your alkaline phosphatase is high.
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
5 people who got COVID boosters and flu shots at the same time share their side effects
Some people are combining a COVID booster with this year's flu shot. It's safe to get both at the same visit, but you may have mild side effects.
beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
Tri-City Herald
More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity
The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
popularposting.com
What is the normal blood glucose level I should target?
Your blood contains sugar, often known as blood glucose. It comes from the food you consume; the main sources of blood glucose are foods high in carbohydrates like bread, pasta, and fruit. The cells in our body depend on glucose for energy. The body’s command center, the brain, uses nearly half of all its energy from glucose.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!
Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
WTOP
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
D.C. has the highest rate of flu activity in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Virginia’s Department of Health is warning that this season of viral ailments may be worse than in recent years. So a local doctor has some reminders on how...
Health Digest
New York, NY
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0