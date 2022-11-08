ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung has begun rolling out the November 2022 update to Galaxy phones

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
 5 days ago

What you need to know

  • Galaxy Z Flip 4 owners in Ireland get the November 2022 security update.
  • The update, which previously appeared on beta builds, now arrives on stable One UI builds.
  • The update brings fixes for privacy and security vulnerabilities.
  • The Z Fold 4, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3 are also receiving the update, with more devices likely to follow.

Samsung's November 2022 update for stable builds is here, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is seemingly the first device to receive it.

The security update first spotted by SamMobile is currently being rolled out to Galaxy Z Flip 4 models in Ireland. It was initially limited to models running the One UI 5 beta but now comes to models running stable One UI software. The latest software update bearing the F721BXXS1AVJE version number is said to be fixing various privacy and security vulnerabilities. In addition, general bug fixes next to stability improvements are likewise expected with the new update.

U.S. Galaxy Z Flip 4 models have also begun receiving the November 2022 update featuring build F721U1UES1AVJ7 , alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in both the U.S. and Europe with builds F936U1UES1AVJ1 and F936BXXS1AVJE , respectively.

But that's not all. According to SamMobile , last year's Galaxy foldables are also receiving the update in the United States. Unlocked variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are receiving builds F711U1TBS3EVJ2 and F926U1TBS2DVJ1 .

We have seen Samsung rolling out official One UI 5 stable builds for Galaxy S22 series, followed by the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 models, although it came with the October patch. We're still waiting for the November update on these phones, although it's only a matter of time. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 currently has One UI 5 beta rolled out, and the stable release is expected sometime later this month.

Samsung is committed to rolling out updates quicker now than ever. In a recent interview , Samsung VP Sally Hyesoon Jeong mentioned that all the flagship Galaxy models, including the foldable models , are said to be receiving the One UI 5 rollout by the end of this year.

A couple of weeks ago, Samsung also detailed the One UI 5 rollout for its Galaxy devices through an email in South Korea, which suggested the foldable devices Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4, Fold 3, and Flip 3 would be getting the stable release of the One UI as early as this November.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 marries the past and present together with an impressive smartphone that you can snap shut when you hang up on someone, just like the good old days.

