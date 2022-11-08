Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes
ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
nwestiowa.com
Couple charged for debit card theft, use
PAULLINA—A Paullina couple was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of fifth-degree theft and O’Brien County warrants for unauthorized use of a credit card. The arrests of 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from a report from the Palo Alto...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
Man accused of stabbing his child’s mother in Leeds arrested
Faron Starr was located at 3:30 PM on Tuesday and taken into custody.
Missing Siouxland 15-year-old located, SCPD says
According to the Sioux City Police Department, Arayah has been located.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
nwestiowa.com
Barb Waterman, 71, Hawarden
HAWARDEN—Barbara Ann “Barb” Waterman, 71, of Hawarden, IA, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2022, with her family by her side. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Centerpoint Church, 400 10th Street, Hawarden. A visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the church....
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
KCCI.com
22-year-old Iowan dies in head-on crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Calhoun County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig, of Pomeroy, died Friday in the crash. Ludwig was driving a Ford Focus near Highway 4 and county road D26 in Rockwell City. Her vehicle...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center pup training for veterans
SIOUX CENTER—One family’s gift of a puppy to Partners for Patriots could make a lifelong difference for a veteran in need. That’s the hope of Teresa Dekkers of Sioux Center and her family after they donated Shadow, a black lab, from a litter of 11 puppies. The Dekkers family breeds puppies to help pay for tuition at Sioux Center Christian School and Unity Christian High School in Orange City.
nwestiowa.com
Dagel family prolific in state, national pedal pulls
SIBLEY—A pursuit stretching seven years has crossed the finish line; Josiah Dagel of rural Sibley has national title. The 11-year-old took top honors at the National Pedal Pull Championships in Mitchell, SD, on Saturday, Sept. 24, in his age’s boys division. He won the Iowa State Pedal Pull...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center supports dairy natural gas project
SIOUX CENTER—A new natural gas line could connect Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Aaron Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with renewable natural gas infrastructure company Novilla RNG to try make a pipeline from the three dairies to the city of Sioux Center a reality.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: History of unnamed park
An unnamed parcel of land owned by the railways of about 2 acres was located within the triangle of three railways in early Sheldon and was bordered by Highway 33, which later was renamed Highway 60 and is now known as Second Avenue. It was considered a smelly swamp which...
KCRG.com
Body found in Missouri River identified as man who jumped from railroad bridge in September
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - According to the Sioux City Police Department, a body found in the Missouri River yesterday has been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bottorff. The Dakota County Sheriff, Chris Kleinburg, told KTIV some city workers were working at the docks when the body was discovered around 2:30 in the afternoon. They contacted the Sioux City Police to inform them.
nwestiowa.com
Two war veterans reflect
ROCK RAPIDS—Ninety-year-old Roger Oliver lives with his wife, Carol, on Story Street in Rock Rapids, just across from the Central Lyon Elementary. Lining the street are a number of American flags attached to flagpoles and waving gently in the wind. “You look down the street, it’s one flag after...
nwestiowa.com
From the New World
Northwest Iowa Symphony Orchestra concerts are always special, but the fall concert is going to be extra special. Their first concert of the 2022-23 season is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and it will revolve around the theme of “From the New World.” It will feature a number of songs composed in the United States — one of which was written very recently.
Comments / 0