Sifu Steve Thunder Michaels
5d ago
This is freaking crazy, this kids are totally out of control. There has got to be some serious penalties for these predators. You’re not safe anywhere anymore 😡🤦🏾♂️
The sound of reason
3d ago
When I was a kid, If the street lights came on and I wasn't in my yard, holy HELL BROKE OUT !!! I would be grounded for a week the first time, 2 weeks the second. It didn't take to many brain cells to calculate the ramifications!!! ANOTHER one of her favorite things was to make us work in our garden...not your typical gardens in the city's. Ours was an acre !!!
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North, where the victim was in his vehicle when a second vehicle pulled up, with someone firing multiple shots at the victim before fleeing. Minneapolis Police Department says...
One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Woodbury
Police say one person has been hospitalized and another arrested following a shooting in Woodbury. Woodbury Public Safety says the shooting was reported Saturday morning in the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, with a victim found with a gunshot wound to the face and neck. The victim was conscious...
Daylight, drive-by shooting in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide on Saturday that left one man dead in broad daylight. Officers responded in the late morning to Lyndale Avenue North near North 47th Avenue for the shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Minneapolis police investigate city's 74th homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man died from a shooting in north Minneapolis on Saturday.Authorities say the man was sitting in a car on the 4700 block of Lyndale Avenue North when a second car pulled up and fired multiple shots at him. The suspect then left the scene.Bystanders pulled the man out of the car, and after attempts at CPR, he was taken to the hospital. He later died at North Memorial.Police say this is the 74th death investigated as a homicide so far this year.
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
1 hurt, 1 arrested after assault in Woodbury, Minn.
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating an assault at a home on Saturday. In a release Saturday afternoon, police say they were called to a home on the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, in a neighborhood off Valley Creek Road west of Woodbury Drive, for an assault Saturday morning.
Minneapolis and St. Paul police report weekend homicides
St. Paul suffered its 33rd reported homicide of the year on Sunday morning, while Minneapolis saw its 74th during the day on Saturday, according to police.
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
No one injured in car fire, explosion on Interstate 94
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire on Interstate 94 near exit 280 is out Saturday night according to State Patrol.Video caught by a traffic camera shows the car exploding before emergency crews were able to get on the scene. State Patrol says everyone was already out of the car by the time they arrived. No one was hurt and the lanes have since been cleared.
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby
Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
Deputies: Boy hospitalized after shooting in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An investigation is underway in Fridley after a shooting Wednesday night left a boy injured in Fridley. Officers and deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded around 5:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting at an apartment building on the 5200 block of 3rd Street NE, located in a neighborhood off University Avenue south of 694.
Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
Young mother killed; ex, 2 teens now charged with her murder
BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota — A young mother in Brooklyn Park is dead, and her ex-boyfriend is accused of giving a gun to two teens who shot her. Now the victim's sister is speaking out about the red flags they saw and sadly underestimated. Tiffynnie Epps was pregnant the same...
Boy recovering after being shot in Fridley, says sheriff
FRIDLEY, Minn. – A boy was found injured from a gunshot wound Wednesday evening in Fridley.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says they found the injured boy on 3rd Street Northeast just off Highway 47.The boy's age and condition have not been released, and it's not known yet who shot him.
Woman Killed, Five People Arrested in Brooklyn Park Shooting
BROOKLYN PARK (WJON News) -- A woman has died following an early morning shooting in Brooklyn Park. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were called to an apartment at 6355 Zane Avenue North on a report of a home invasion. Authorities say the apartment door looked like it had been forced open.
"Gray death" fentanyl seized during Bloomington drug bust
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police say they just uncovered a deadly, new kind of fentanyl in Minnesota.It's called "gray death," and it sort of looks like mud or dirt. The drug is especially dangerous because it can be resistant to overdose treatments like Narcan. Police say enough fentanyl to kill 32,000 victims turned up during a search in Bloomington this week. Chief Booker Hodges says the caught the suspect during a theft three weeks ago. He will now face drug charges now.Bloomington has suffered at least 15 overdose deaths so far this year.MORE: What is fentanyl?
Driver charged in fatal crash near Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The man behind the wheel of a car that crashed while fleeing police outside the Mall of America has been charged with multiple felonies, including vehicular homicide. According to court documents, 25-year-old Abdeljabar Sharif drove a Honda Accord stolen out of Minneapolis with two passengers inside...
One dead, two injured in crash following police pursuit
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash following a police pursuit Tuesday near the Mall of America. According to Bloomington Police, the vehicle, which was reported stolen, fled authorities prior to the crash. The two people injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"
HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson. Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
