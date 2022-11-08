Cheapest gas on midterm Election Day in Colorado
DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you need to fill up your gas tank before you head to a polling place to cast your vote for the midterm elections , we have you covered.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.50, which is 30 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.80.
|Avg./Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.508
|$3.848
|$4.145
|$5.091
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.506
|$3.841
|$4.144
|$5.087
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.537
|$3.874
|$4.177
|$5.143
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.746
|$4.089
|$4.390
|$4.836
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.507
|$3.839
|$4.123
|$3.484
One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.50.Find a ballot drop-off or in-person voting location in Colorado
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state, according to Gas Buddy :
- Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.95
- Phillips 66 – Longmont: $2.95
- QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.95
- Sinclair – Evans: $2.97
- Costco – Aurora: $3.04
- Sam’s Club – Aurora: $3.04
- Circle K – Denver: $3.04
- Shell – Denver: $3.04
- Everyday – Parker: $3.05
- Circle K – Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $3.06
