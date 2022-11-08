ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheapest gas on midterm Election Day in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you need to fill up your gas tank before you head to a polling place to cast your vote for the midterm elections , we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.50, which is 30 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.80.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $3.508 $3.848 $4.145 $5.091
Yesterday Avg. $3.506 $3.841 $4.144 $5.087
Week Ago Avg. $3.537 $3.874 $4.177 $5.143
Month Ago Avg. $3.746 $4.089 $4.390 $4.836
Year Ago Avg. $3.507 $3.839 $4.123 $3.484
AAA gas prices 11/8/22

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.50.

Find a ballot drop-off or in-person voting location in Colorado

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state, according to Gas Buddy :

  1. Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.95
  2. Phillips 66 – Longmont: $2.95
  3. QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.95
  4. Sinclair – Evans: $2.97
  5. Costco – Aurora: $3.04
  6. Sam’s Club – Aurora: $3.04
  7. Circle K – Denver: $3.04
  8. Shell – Denver: $3.04
  9. Everyday – Parker: $3.05
  10. Circle K – Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $3.06

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.95.

