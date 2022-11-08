ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Former Nazareth frontman Dan McCafferty dead at 76

By Paul Brannigan
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew breaks the news that his friend and former bandmate Dan McCafferty has died, aged 76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auuZv_0j3CGIR400
(Image credit: Ross Marino/Getty Image)

Dan McCafferty, the former frontman of Scottish hard rock pioneers Nazareth, has died, aged 76.

News of the Dunfermline-born singer's passing was shared on Facebook by his friend Pete Agnew, the only original Nazareth member still touring with the band.

"Dan died at 12:40 today," Agnew posted on Facebook. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend, and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.

Too upset to say anything more at this time."

Born on October 14, 1946, McCafferty co-founded Nazareth with Agnew, guitarist Manny Charlton and drummer Darrell Sweet in 1968, taking influence from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix.

The group's best known album, Hair Of The Dog, their sixth long-player, was released in 1975, selling over two million copies worldwide, on the back of the quartet's cover of Boudleaux Bryant’s ballad Love Hurts, previously covered by The Everley Brothers, which was a Top 10 hit in the US. The album's title track, also a hit single, was later covered by Guns N' Roses, on 1993's The Spaghetti Incident?

The singer retired from touring in August 2013, due to health issues. His final album with the band, Rock'n'Roll Telephone, was released in June 2014. Bowing out of the band, McCafferty told Classic Rock, "I could make another record, but getting up to do an hour and three-quarters, and get people to pay money to come and see me – I can’t do that."

"If you can't do the job you shouldn't be there," he explained elsewhere. "Nazareth's too big for that."

Pete Agnew told Classic Rock, "It was Dan himself who said he wanted the band to continue because it’s been his whole life."

Agnew and McCafferty's former bandmate Manny Charlton passed away in July.

Ricky Warwick, frontman of Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy, was one of the first to pay tribute to the singer.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Nazareth’s Dan McCafferty today," Warwick tweeted. "I was honored to be his company on the Rock Meets Classic Tour in 2016. My thoughts and condolences to his family and close friends."

Very sad to hear of the passing of Nazareth’s Dan McCafferty today. I was honored to be his company on the Rock Meets Classic Tour in 2016. My thoughts and condolences to his family and close friends. pic.twitter.com/o0cos0OttINovember 8, 2022

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

Comments / 3

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Q 105.7

Original Nazareth Singer Dan McCafferty Dead at 76

Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of the Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died at the age of 76. Longtime Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew announced the news on the band's Facebook account. "Dan died at 12:40 today," he wrote. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."
The Guardian

Keith Levene, founding member of the Clash, dies at 65

Keith Levene, the innovative guitarist who was a founder member of both the Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died at the age of 65. Levene, who had liver cancer, died at his home in Norfolk , leaving a lasting legacy of influence on British rock music. His influence on...
American Songwriter

Former Rolling Stones Bassist, Bill Wyman, Dishes on Members Past and Present

Band members, love them or hate them at times, become family. Even when break-ups, retirements, or even deaths threaten the group’s structure, many times those familial bonds hold. When it comes to a band like the Rolling Stones, a group in which famed guitarist Keith Richards said “No one leaves this band unless they’re in a wooden box,” the mates are still a family.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
The Guardian

Mike Davis obituary

The American writer and activist Mike Davis, who has died of cancer aged 76, was billed as an “urban historian”, but his work also took in geography, politics, economics, sociology and literature. His main subject was the dislocation and separation brought on by capitalist society: people from land, work from ownership, individuals from each other, all in the service of profit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louder

Louder

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy