Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton will not run for president

By Abby Johnson
 5 days ago

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Tom Cotton, Arkansas Senator who has long been considered a potential Republican contender for the next presidential race, says he will not be running in the 2024 election. Cotton has been a rising star in the GOP and is an Army veteran, having served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

He has recently been reaching out to donors, supporters, and aides to inform them that he will not be launching a presidential campaign. Cotton told sources that his family was a major factor in this decision, as the 45-year-old and his wife, Anna, are parents to two young boys ages five and seven.

Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15

Cotton has traveled the country campaigning on behalf of fellow Republicans running in the midterm elections in the past year and a half, including numerous stops in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. These are the first four states to hold contests in the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

