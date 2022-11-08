Hwy 6 west of Glenwood reopens after crash, spilled fuel

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Highway 6 reopened Tuesday afternoon after crews worked to clear a crash that happened west of Glenwood, officials said.

The crash caused diesel to spill onto the road near milepost 29.5, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Drivers were urged to use other routes during the closure.

Officials did not say what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

