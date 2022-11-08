Read full article on original website
Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice
Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown. Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement,...
Charlotte Flair to Miss Appearance for WWE Partner
Charlotte Flair is set to miss her first public appearance in months. Flair was scheduled to appear at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports, but she took to Twitter this evening to announce that she will be missing the appearance. She also reminded fans that her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there.
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
Shotzi is your new #1 contender to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s Veteran’s Day & post-Crown Jewel edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to Rousey and her title. The match also included Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Shotzi pinned Evans to get the win.
WWE Tribute to The Troops Spoilers to Air Next Month
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana after the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX went off the air. Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:. * Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight. *...
Road Dogg On Backstage Fights: “They Used To Happen All The Time”
Road Dogg reflected on one of the most well-known backstage fights of all time, when Shawn Michaels lost some hair in a fight with Bret Hart, on his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know:. “I’ve seen this same thing happen in my backyard a million times. They were locked up,...
Fan Arrested After Throwing a Drink At Scarlett During WWE House Show
At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett. Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. One fan,...
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Nick Gage Invitational 7 event tonight from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was the dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. – Tag Titles: New Day...
WWE NXT House Show Results From Dade City, FL 11/11/22
Below are results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Dade City Armory in Dade City, FL, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. – Channing Lorenzo def. Isaac Odugbesan. – Creed Brothers...
Ronda Rousey Opens Up On Having “A Voice” During Second Run With WWE
The current SmackDown Women’s Champion opened up about her tenure with WWE on the most recent episode of Ronda On The Road on her YouTube channel. She said that this time has been simpler for her because she feels like she has earned her voice and can speak up now compared to her 2018-2019 stint.
Another WWE SmackDown Match for Next Week’s Show
Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi will also take place during next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As noted, this week’s SmackDown saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a title match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26. WWE later aired a backstage segment where Baszler confronted Shotzi, mocking her for thinking she can beat Rousey.
New NWA Television Champion Crowned At Tonight’s Hard Times 3 PPV
Tonight the National Wrestling Alliance invaded the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette Louisiana for their Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, which featured AJ Cazana taking on Jordan Clearwater for the vacant NWA Television Championship. After a competitive back and forth…Clearwater hit a running strike and pinned Cazana’s shoulders to...
Title Change on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode
Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Tonight’s Impact episode on AXS opened up with Hendry defeating Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match saw Impact World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino stop Matt Cardona from trying to assist Myers. This...
Orange Cassidy Successfully Retains The AEW All-Atlantic Championship On Tonight’s Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Boston featured Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic Championship against Lee Johnson in the program’s main event, a match that was made official on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Johnson put up a great effort against Cassidy’s sloth-like move-set, but in the end, he would fall victim...
Anthony Ogogo Reveals That Big Match With Cody Rhodes At Double or Nothing 2021 Was Cut Short Due To Time Constraints
AEW star and former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo recently spoke with Cultaholic about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on getting to work with Cody Rhodes back in 2021, a feud that culminated at Double or Nothing 2021. The Guv’Nor reveals that the bout, which he lost, was cut short due to time constraints. That and more can be found in the interview highlights below.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA – 5,731 sold. AEW Dynamite – Agganis Arena in Boston, MA – 3,609 sold. WWE SmackDown – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN – 8,661 sold.
WWE House Show Results From Peoria, Illinois 11/12/22
Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam. WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match became a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium.
Honky Tonk Man’s Infamous 10-Second Loss At WWE SummerSlam Was Done Out Of Protest
The Ultimate Warrior’s victory for the WWF Intercontinental Championship at the first SummerSlam pay-per-view in 1988 is arguably what makes the event so memorable. In a couple of seconds, Warrior defeated The Honky Tonk Man to win the championship, his first in the previous World Wrestling Federation. However, he...
AEW Rampage 11/11/22 Results
Just about a week away from Full Gear, we’re looking at a heavy World Title Eliminator Tournament presence tonight. AEW World Title Eliminator: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results...
