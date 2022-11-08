Charlotte Flair is set to miss her first public appearance in months. Flair was scheduled to appear at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports, but she took to Twitter this evening to announce that she will be missing the appearance. She also reminded fans that her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO