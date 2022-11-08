ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Election scrutiny high but no big hitches reported amid voting in US midterms

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9o5a_0j3CFYHF00

Final voting has begun without major hitches in US midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.

With polls open across most of the country, no big problems were reported early on Tuesday, though there were hiccups in some places, which is typical on any election day.

Vote tabulators were not working in a county in New Jersey and one in Arizona – potentially requiring hand-counting instead – and some voting sites in Pennsylvania were delayed in opening because workers showed up late.

“These are things we see in every election cycle,” said Susannah Goodman, director of election security at Common Cause, a group which advocates for voting access.

“There’s nothing majorly concerning.”

Since the last nationwide election in 2020, former president Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing wide distrust about voting by promoting false claims of extensive fraud.

The effort has eroded public confidence in elections and democracy, led to restrictions on mail voting and new ID requirements in some Republican-led states and prompted death threats against election officials.

Election day this year is marked by concerns about further harassment and the potential for disruptions at polling places and at election offices where ballots will be tallied.

Election officials say they are prepared to handle any issues that arise, urging voters not to be deterred.

Trouble with vote-tabulation machines at some polling places in Maricopa County, Arizona, generated criticism on social media but a spokeswoman for the state’s elections department said the problem was minor.

“Voters have options,” spokeswoman Megan Gilbertson said. “They can wait to put their ballot in the working tabulator, they can use the secure drop box, or they can go to another voting centre if they don’t want to wait.”

Maricopa is the most populous county in Arizona, a place where elections for governor and US Senate are expected to be close and a state where scepticism of election systems has run deep since 2020.

Before the pandemic, many states had begun to shift away from a single day of voting to offer days or weeks of early, in-person voting and ballots sent through the mail.

No major problems were reported during the early voting period. On Monday, some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties scrambled to help voters fix mail-in ballots which had flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in, bringing about confusion and legal challenges in the battleground state.

Heading into Tuesday, nearly 44.5 million people across the country had already cast ballots.

Party affiliation seems to be an increasing factor in how and when people vote. Republican scepticism of mail voting has persisted amid the attacks by Mr Trump and his allies. Some Republican activists and candidates have gone so far as to encourage voters who receive a mailed ballot to wait until the very last minute to turn it in, claiming it will somehow prevent Democrats from stealing the election.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020. Exhaustive reviews in states contested by Mr Trump all affirmed President Joe Biden’s win, while dozens of judges, including ones appointed by Mr Trump, dismissed numerous cases making unsubstantiated claims of wrongdoing.

Election officials have defended the system. They note the many checks in place to ensure only one vote per person is counted, the reviews that ensure machines accurately count ballots and the efforts to identify any fraud attempts.

“State and local election officials have contingency plans in place so voters can have confidence in our elections,” the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors said in a statement.

But the false claims have spread widely among Republicans, fuelled by conspiracy theorists on social media and at events held across the country.

An Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research survey from October found 45% of Republicans had little to no confidence that votes in the midterm elections will be counted accurately. And a majority of Republicans, 58%, still believe Mr Biden was not legitimately elected — though it’s down slightly from 66% in July 2021.

Election officials acknowledge electronic voting systems can be vulnerable and have taken numerous steps to increase security since the 2016 election, when it was determined that Russia looked for vulnerabilities. Congress has sent nearly 900 million US dollars (£776.4 million) to states to boost their cybersecurity defences, including hiring more IT staffers, replacing outdated systems and adding regular security testing.

Most voters also cast hand-marked paper ballots or use machines that produce a paper record of their votes. These are used after the election to check that machines used to count ballots work properly.

Ahead of the election, Republican and conservative groups recruited people to serve as poll watchers and to get hired as local poll workers. Fuelled by the lies about the 2020 election, some people even stationed themselves near ballot drop boxes in Arizona while toting guns, wearing body armour and concealing their faces with masks. Just last week, a judge ordered such groups to keep at least 250 feet away.

Since the 2020 election, false claims have led to a wave of harassment and death threats targeting election officials and staff. That has prompted some to leave the profession altogether, a loss of experience that has added to the challenges of conducting a smooth election this year.

Election officials have promised they will not hesitate to contact police to protect voters and poll workers. A coalition of voting rights groups has volunteers available to assist any voters who run into problems on election day, staffing the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline.

Once polls close, results will start being released. Different rules and ballot deadlines will mean some states will be faster to report than others.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former astronaut puts Democrats on verge of clinching Senate control

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won his bid for re-election in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala Harris’...
ARIZONA STATE
newschain

Matt Hancock: Being made camp leader makes up for my Tory leadership loss

Matt Hancock has said being voted leader of the I’m A Celebrity campsite “more than makes up for” losing to Boris Johnson in the 2019 Tory Party leadership election. The 44-year-old Tory MP was among those who threw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May in No 10, but withdrew part way through the contest before putting his support behind Mr Johnson.
TheConversationAU

Two Victorian polls have large Labor leads 12 days before election; US Democrats hold Senate at midterms

The Victorian state election will be held in 12 days, on November 26. A Freshwater poll for The Financial Review, conducted November 3-6 from a sample of 1,012 by online methods, gave Labor a 56-44 lead, from primary votes of 37% Labor, 34% Coalition, 14% Greens and 15% for all Others. This is the first Freshwater poll of Victoria; a Freshwater poll of New South Wales in October gave Labor a 54-46 lead. Cost of living was regarded as one of the top three issues in Victoria by 74%, well ahead of 48% for health and social care. Voters were...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Leaked survey shows Raab staff reported bullying or harassment at work

Eight people working in Dominic Raab’s private office during his tenure as foreign secretary claimed to have been bullied or harassed at work, according to a leaked survey. The poll, carried out in the latter part of 2019, also showed that 15 staff reported witnessing another person being bullied or treated unfairly.
newschain

US, Japan and South Korea vow unified response to threat from North

Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have vowed a unified, co-ordinated response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, with the US president declaring the three-way partnership is “even more important than it’s ever been”. Mr Biden met separately with...
newschain

Two Second World War-era planes collide during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes have collided before crashing to the ground during an air show in Dallas, Texas. It is unclear how many people were on board the Second World War-era bomber and fighter involved or if anyone on the ground was hurt after the incident at Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from the city centre.
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Donald Trump faces blame from Republicans as he proceeds with White House bid

Republicans have intensified their public criticism of former president Donald Trump following an unexpectedly poor showing in the midterm elections, even as he plans to announce a third White House bid next week. Virginia’s Republican lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, once a vocal supporter of Mr Trump, said voters had sent...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

G20 summit in Bali: Key questions answered

As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins fellow leaders of the world’s major economies in Indonesia, here are answers to some key questions about the G20 summit. The Group of 20 is an informal collection of many of the world’s biggest economic powers. The leaders first met in response...
newschain

UK and France set to seal historic deal on small boats crisis

The UK and France are set to seal a historic deal to tackle the small boats crisis as pressure mounts on the British immigration system, with Channel crossings topping 40,000 so far this year. The countries are expected to sign off on an agreement on Monday aimed at preventing people...
newschain

Frank Lampard hoping World Cup break can aid struggling Everton

Frank Lampard is refusing to become disheartened by pre-season naysayers or Everton’s current struggles and believes the upcoming World Cup break offers a good chance to turn things around. The Everton boss and his players were berated and subjected to jeers from their travelling fans after slumping to a...
newschain

Sunak to urge G20 leaders to ‘fix weaknesses’ in global economy

Rishi Sunak will call on fellow G20 leaders to “fix the weaknesses” in the global economic system and work together to bring down prices driven up by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Prime Minister arrives in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday for the gathering of leaders of the...
newschain

Biden meets Asian allies on North Korea’s nuclear threat

US President Joe Biden has met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to co-ordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
newschain

Slovenia elects first woman president in a run-off vote

Liberal rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar has won a run-off to become Slovenia’s first female head of state, and said her first task would be to bridge a deep left-right divide in the Alpine nation of two million people. With nearly all of the votes counted in the small...
newschain

UN probes Egypt police misconduct claims at climate talks

The United Nations said it was investigating allegations of misconduct by Egyptian police officers providing security at this year’s international climate talks. This follows claims that attendees of events at the German pavilion for the Cop27 summit were photographed and filmed after Germany hosted an event there with the sister of jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist, Alaa Abdel Fattah.

Comments / 0

Community Policy