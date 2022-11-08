Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
ringsidenews.com
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
PWMania
Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)
A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship. The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW. In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes. Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ringsidenews.com
Gene Snitsky Spotted Backstage At WWE RAW This Week
Gene Snitsky made his debut in WWE back in 2004 and had a memorable run in WWE, but for all the wrong reasons. This included the time he punted a baby doll into the air back in 2006 and many other instances. He has long since retired, but also made an appearance backstage in WWE recently.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Is About ‘Hurting People’ Instead Of Winning Matches After WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most dependable stars in the company. However, he hasn’t had the best of luck as of late, especially after losing the United States Championship. He caused carnage on RAW this week and has now sent a warning to the WWE locker room.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Set For Television Return This Week
WWE has a roster full of Superstars who work very hard, but sometimes they need a break. The company crafted a storyline injury for Sheamus so he could get married, but his return is coming very soon. Sheamus was putting on banger after banger until The Bloodline put a stop...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Tips Stephanie McMahon And Triple H To Bring Back Premium Live Event
In October 2018 WWE held their first, and to date only, all-female pay-per-view event, Evolution. The show was designed a showcase for WWE women’s division which had grown in importance in recent years. Ever since the event took place there have been calls from fans for a second ‘Evolution’...
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
bodyslam.net
Mia Yim Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW, Solves The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
The OC were found by someone else. On Monday Night RAW, the OC and Judgement Day had a standoff once again. However, AJ Styles would reveal that The OC had been found by someone who wanted to solve their Rhea problem. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Rhea Ripley from behind and revealed herself to be the former Reckoning, Mia Yim.
ringsidenews.com
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance
John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
Nikki Cross Comments On Leaving The WWE 24/7 Title On The Floor At WWE Raw
Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 Title on Monday's WWE Raw when she defeated Dana Brooke. As she was walking backstage alongside Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai), Cross approached a trash can and attempted to drop the belt into the trash can, but missed. The title ended up on the floor next to the trash can as Cross and Damage CTRL kept walking.
ringsidenews.com
Elias Thought Austin Theory’s Money In The Bank Cash-In For The United States Title Was Bizzare
After winning the Money In The Bank contract earlier this summer, Austin Theory had a couple of failed attempts for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. He then teased going for the NXT Championship before deciding to cash in for the United States Championship with lackluster results. On the November 7th...
ringsidenews.com
Timothy Thatcher Doesn’t Think Triple H Needs Him For WWE Return
Triple H took over as the Head of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon retired from WWE for good. WWE has certainly changed a lot in the past few months, and this included WWE bringing back talent that were previously released. However, it seems that Timothy Thatcher won’t be one of those returning names.
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Experiences Travel Headache Thanks To Hurricane Nicole
Florida residents are bracing for another weather calamity just a month after Hurricane Ian caused great damage to The Sunshine State. According to weather reports, Hurricane Nicole is headed towards the central part of Florida’s east coast and that has already created commute problems for many people. Kayla Braxton...
Comments / 0