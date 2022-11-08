ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 kids killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two children are dead following a house fire Saturday night in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post Sunday morning. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Pitbulls rescued after Dallas man abused them, deputies say

DALLAS, Ga. — A Paulding County man is now in jail after deputies said he bred, trained more and facilitated more than 100 pitbull fights at his home. On Tuesday, Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Paulding County Animal Control detectives arrived at the Dallas home of 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell, where they found at least 106 dogs who were underfed, scrawny and aggressive.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy