DALLAS, Ga. — A Paulding County man is now in jail after deputies said he bred, trained more and facilitated more than 100 pitbull fights at his home. On Tuesday, Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Paulding County Animal Control detectives arrived at the Dallas home of 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell, where they found at least 106 dogs who were underfed, scrawny and aggressive.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO