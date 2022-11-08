Read full article on original website
Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said. Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man dies after found shot at Chick-fil-A location
A shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday evening has left a person dead, Atlanta police said....
Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and...
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
2 kids killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two children are dead following a house fire Saturday night in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post Sunday morning. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during...
Child shot at DeKalb apartment complex found at nearby day care
A child was shot Friday afternoon at a Clarkston apartment complex, police said. ...
'I want the truth' | Aunt of Paulding County woman continues to push for answers after her niece was found shot inside her bathroom
DALLAS — It's been five years since Heather Turner's husband said he found his wife shot inside the couple's bathroom at their home on Buck Trail in Dallas, Georgia. It's 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Andy Turner called 911. He told the 911 dispatcher, "My wife just shot herself."
Police: 1 person dead after shooting at Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a person has been shot and killed at 875 Martin Luther King Jr. St SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the address is the location of a...
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling...
Clarkston Police investigating after child shot along East Ponce de Leon Ave
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A child is recovering after getting shot in Clarkston Friday evening, according to authorities. Clarkston Police Department officers were called at 5:30 p.m. to Peachtree Creek On Ponce Apartments after getting reports of a gun discharging in the area, they said. They searched the area but didn't find anyone with a gun, officers said.
Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON , Ga. — Clarkston police are currently investigating after a child was shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments on East Ponce De Leon Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening after a 911 caller said they heard a gunshot.
Pitbulls rescued after Dallas man abused them, deputies say
DALLAS, Ga. — A Paulding County man is now in jail after deputies said he bred, trained more and facilitated more than 100 pitbull fights at his home. On Tuesday, Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Paulding County Animal Control detectives arrived at the Dallas home of 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell, where they found at least 106 dogs who were underfed, scrawny and aggressive.
Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting
DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD provides update after 21-year-old shot, killed in Atlanta Chick-fil-A parking lot
When police arrived, they saw a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
17-year-old girl dead, man critical after DeKalb doorbell camera captures dozens of gunshots
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot late Thursday night, DeKalb police said. Police say they arrived at a Valero gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road on a person shot call after 11 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment
ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Teenage girl dead, man critical after shooting on DeKalb street
A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured when someone opened fire on their car in a neighborhood in DeKalb County, police said.
Surveillance video shows shooting that killed brother and sister watching TV
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New video obtained by Channel 2 shows the moment gunfire rang out, leaving a pair of siblings watching TV dead. More than 30 shots were fired into the house. Bullets went through walls, windows and even some of the solar panels on the roof of the Olde St. home in Stone Mountain.
Man arrested after threatening to kill woman in front of her kids in Clayton County, deputies say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill a woman in front of her children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It happened Friday in the area of Tara Boulevard, where...
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
