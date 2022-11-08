Read full article on original website
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims.
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin...
Election Day 2022: With stakes high, Wisconsin voters go to the polls
Wisconsin voters hit the polls on Tuesday to decide a set of elections that could reshape power in Wisconsin and nationwide. Those include races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state Senate and Assembly. The state-level results will determine whether Republicans and Democrats...
Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of absentee ballots
Wisconsin judge won't order sequestering of absentee ballots

This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A Wisconsin judge on Monday, less than 14 hours before polls opened,...
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims.
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots

This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee along with a...
Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP
Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP

This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff...
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson pushed tax cut amid family land deals

This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin was pushing for a tax cut...
In final days, Evers asks Wisconsin voters to worry about Michels
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
Many in Wisconsin GOP drop ‘stop the steal’ talk, play up inflation, crime
In a far northern Wisconsin Assembly district — critical for Republicans to win a legislative supermajority on Tuesday — GOP candidate Angie Sapik’s campaign website presents many of the key issues Republicans are emphasizing on the campaign trail this year: fighting inflation, cutting taxes, giving parents more control of schools.
Wisconsin GOP has sweeping agenda to ensure ‘election integrity’
If Democratic Gov. Tony Evers loses on Tuesday — and Republican Tim Michels becomes governor — Wisconsin’s Republican Party has a laundry list of voting and election changes it would like to enact. The party’s election integrity web page lists 28 election-related bills. Many of them did...
Mayors call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows
Mayors call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha...
Your Right to Know: Don’t pay too much for that photocopy!
How much does it cost to copy one piece of paper? If you ask records custodians in Wisconsin, many will tell you 25 cents. At least that’s what they charge. Is that number accurate? Commercial printers charge half that for small jobs, and bulk printing jobs can get as low as two cents per page. One would assume that they are making a profit, even at this low rate. So why do some public officials charge so much?
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. When the anti-transgender movement entered Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, it began with a handout. Somewhere on the Department of Public Instruction’s website was a document titled “Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers,” which listed materials with stories about transgender children.
We answer your questions about increased rain across the Mississippi River basin
We answer your questions about increased rain across the Mississippi River basin

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”
Wisconsin candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be Christians
Wisconsin candidate says 'leftists' can't be Christians

This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said during a campaign...
Local grow-your-own movement blossoms in America’s Dairyland
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. Sarah Bressler fell in love with growing food during an internship in urban farming her senior year of college. Now, she is the farm manager at the Hunger Task Force based out of Milwaukee, where she manages a 208-acre farm that provides half a million pounds of produce to its food bank each year.
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?
A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
