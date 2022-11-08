ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Watch

Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

In final days, Evers asks Wisconsin voters to worry about Michels

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Mayors call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Your Right to Know: Don’t pay too much for that photocopy!

How much does it cost to copy one piece of paper? If you ask records custodians in Wisconsin, many will tell you 25 cents. At least that’s what they charge. Is that number accurate? Commercial printers charge half that for small jobs, and bulk printing jobs can get as low as two cents per page. One would assume that they are making a profit, even at this low rate. So why do some public officials charge so much?
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. When the anti-transgender movement entered Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, it began with a handout. Somewhere on the Department of Public Instruction’s website was a document titled “Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers,” which listed materials with stories about transgender children.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

We answer your questions about increased rain across the Mississippi River basin

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Local grow-your-own movement blossoms in America’s Dairyland

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. Sarah Bressler fell in love with growing food during an internship in urban farming her senior year of college. Now, she is the farm manager at the Hunger Task Force based out of Milwaukee, where she manages a 208-acre farm that provides half a million pounds of produce to its food bank each year.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

A wetter world is changing Midwest farming. Can growers adapt?

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
INDIANA STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
863
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy