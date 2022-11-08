Read full article on original website
Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent
The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team
Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Made Multi-Year Offer To Nathan Eovaldi
The Red Sox apparently are looking to keep Nathan Eovaldi in a Boston uniform. Boston has extended a multi-year contract offer to Eovaldi, as first reported by Marino Pepén on Saturday and confirmed by WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Sunday morning. Neither Pepén nor Bradford shed light on the details of the reported offer, and the latter pointed out that the gesture doesn’t mean a pact between Eovaldi and the Red Sox is imminent.
What It Costs To Sign Xander Bogaerts, According To Experts
What could make someone like Xander Bogaerts walk away from a guaranteed $60 million? The chance to make at least three times as much certainly helps. That’s the no-brainer case for Bogaerts, who opted out of his remaining three years with the Red Sox — leaving the $60 million on the table — to become a free agent. Opting out almost always was going to be Bogaerts’ decision, of course, unless his play or health really fell off the table in the seasons leading up to this winter.
Who Is Kodai Senga? Why Red Sox Fans Should Know Japanese Ace
The early offseason focus for the Red Sox looks pretty clear with Boston already being linked to multiple starting pitchers. Chaim Bloom and the Boston front office seem hellbent on searching high and low for rotation help, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that quest extend beyond North America.
Dodgers 'Showing Interest' in Japanese SP Kodai Senga
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams interested in Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga. Senga recently opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, making him eligible to sign with any MLB team. The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar season in 2022, compiling a 1.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 156/49 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 144 innings.
Chris Bassitt Declined Qualifying Offer from New York Mets
Chris Bassitt has declined the qualifying offer from the New York Mets, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The QO would’ve paid Bassitt $19.65 million on a one-year deal, but he likely believes he can earn more on the open market. The former Oakland A will undoubtedly make more in a multi-year deal but may not approach the average annual value of the QO. Bassitt joins players like Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts, who will be free agents this offseason.
Dodgers, SP Clayton Kershaw Nearing 1-Year Deal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing a one-year deal with starting pitcher, and franchise icon, Clayton Kershaw. The deal would bring Kershaw back for a 16th season in Dodger Blue. Los Angeles did not extend a qualifying offer to the 34-year-old in an effort to allow Kershaw ample time to decide his future plans. This will be the second consecutive season the future Hall of Famer will play on a one-year deal after signing a $17 million contract with the club last offseason.
Phillies Stealing Red Sox’s 2021 Anthem Sparked Texts To Kyle Schwarber
Confused by the Phillies using “Dancing On My Own” as their unofficial theme song this Major League Baseball postseason?. Well, you’re not alone. (Seriously, no pun intended.) Former Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki couldn’t help but question Kyle Schwarber — his former Boston teammate who now plays...
Pregame Gaffe Forces Bruins To Switch Jerseys Prior To Puck Drop
The Boston Bruins were set to wear their sweet “Reverse Retro” uniforms for the second time Sunday, but the Vancouver Canucks didn’t make that possible. As the two teams took the ice for warm ups at TD Garden, fans and media members couldn’t help but notice a clash, or lack, of color. Boston broke out the “Pooh Bear” uniforms, while Vancouver wore their traditional away whites.
Keith Kinkaid Makes Big Saves In Team Debut, Bruins Beat Sabres
Keith Kinkaid made his Boston Bruins debut count. The Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night, coming back from a one-goal deficit to win, 3-1. Kinkaid did nothing but make huge saves for the Black and Gold, making 30 total stops in the winning effort. For more, check out...
MLB Insider Thinks This Team ‘Makes Perfect Sense’ For Xander Bogaerts
Are the Dodgers on the verge of plucking an All-Star talent from Boston for the second time in as many years?. Jon Heyman can see it happening. Los Angeles potentially could be in the mix for Xander Bogaerts, who recently punched his ticket to Major League Baseball free agency by opting out of his current contract with the Red Sox. The Dodgers, like their 2018 World Series opponent, soon could have a glaring vacancy at shortstop, as Trea Turner stands alongside Bogaerts on the open market.
Astros and GM James Click to Part Ways
In a shocking turn of events, the Houston Astros and former General Manager James Click will no longer be doing business together. According to ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, Click turned down Houston’s one-year offer, and the team will have to go in another direction. Click was hired by...
Capitals' John Carlson Activated off IR Friday
The Washington Capitals activated John Carlson from injured reserve on Friday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson had been on IR with a lower-body injury. Carlson is considered one of the top defensemen in the NHL and has missed the past six games for the team. The Capitals are currently dealing with multiple injuries as both TJ Oshie (lower body) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) are also out of the lineup. Backstrom is on long-term IR. Carlson was successful in his return Friday as the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1. These two teams will meet again, this time in Tampa Bay, on Sunday.
Hurricanes Place Frederik Andersen on Injured Reserve
The Carolina Hurricanes have placed Frederik Andersen on injured reserve, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official site reports. The move was backdated to November 6, so the earliest Andersen can return to the team will be November 14. Like most NHL teams, the Canes guard their injury news and haven’t announced the exact nature of the injury. What we do know is that Andersen suffered the injury during practice Tuesday. Andersen had gotten off to a slow start this season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Start Slow, Defeat Sabres 3-1
The Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on the road on Saturday. Keith Kinkaid was the star of the game, holding it down for Boston in goal. The goalie made 30 saves during his debut start with the team. Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from...
NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Two Canadian clubs are set to battle tonight on Hockey Night in Canada, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vancouver Canucks (+146) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-178) Total: 6.5 (O-132, U+108) Neither of these teams are playing particularly great hockey entering this matchup, with the Canucks sitting...
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Aware’ Of Latest Japanese Import
The New York Yankees reportedly are showing interest in 29-year-old outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who is due to be posted by his Japanese team. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on New York’s interest Thursday, indicating the Yankees would like to pair Yoshida with fellow outfielder Aaron Judge.
Aaron Judge Free Agency Rumors: This Team Is Yankees’ Biggest Threat
As more and more reports surface, it sounds like Aaron Judge will head west if he doesn’t re-up with the Yankees. It’s difficult to envision Judge leaving the Bronx, and New York absolutely should make signing the American League MVP candidate its utmost priority this offseason. But money talks and the superstar slugger might be forced to take the richest deal on the table if it’s considerably better than what the Yankees are offering.
