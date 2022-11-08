ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Eagles Top NSU For MEAC Title

NORFOLK, Va. — N.C. Central quarterback Davius Richard threw four touchdown passes and run for another, leading North Carolina Central to a MEAC title-clinching 48-14 win over Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon at Dick Price Stadium. The Eagles (8-2, 4-1 MEAC) overcame a 7-0 deficit after one quarter by...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Pirates have Senior Day spoiled by Phoenix

HAMPTON, Va. — Matthew McKay went 16-of-19 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hampton ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns and Elon beat Hampton 38-24 on Saturday to conclude its regular season. Elon’s eight wins and six conference victories (8-3, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association) ties for...
ELON, NC
13newsnow.com

Duke scores 24 unanswered to defeat Hokies

DURHAM, N.C. — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Duke Blue Devils won their third straight game, topping Virginia Tech 24-7 on Saturday afternoon. Leonard completed 19-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also carried the ball nine times for 48 yards. Jalon Calhoun...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy