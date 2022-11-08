ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Eagles Top NSU For MEAC Title

NORFOLK, Va. — N.C. Central quarterback Davius Richard threw four touchdown passes and run for another, leading North Carolina Central to a MEAC title-clinching 48-14 win over Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon at Dick Price Stadium. The Eagles (8-2, 4-1 MEAC) overcame a 7-0 deficit after one quarter by...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Monarchs run out of steam in loss to Dragons

PHILADELPHIA — Amari Williams scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds and Drexel beat Old Dominion 71-59 on Friday night in the Dragons' season opener. Coletrane Washington scored 15 points shooting 4 for 7 from 3-point range for Drexel. Ben Stanley scored 18 points with six rebounds for ODU.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Bryant's 24 not enough as NSU falls to #5 Baylor

WACO, Texas — Baylor true freshman Keyonte George scored 23 points with six 3-pointers and had seven assists as the fifth-ranked Bears beat Norfolk State 87-70 on Friday night in a matchup of teams that played in the first round of last season's NCAA Tournament. Transfer guard Jalen Bridges...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Salisbury and Christopher Newport Stage Epic NJAC Title Game; Sea Gulls Edge Captains, 36-33

SALISBURY, Md. — Christopher Newport and Salisbury staged a wild, back-and-forth battle Saturday night at Sea Gull Stadium, and the home team emerged with a 36-33 victory in the New Jersey Athletic Conference title game. The Sea Gulls, now 9-1 and 6-0 in the NJAC, will advance to the NCAA Tournament thanks in large part to five rushing touchdowns from junior running back Joey Bildstein. The Captains finished the season with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the NJAC under first-year Head Coach Paul Crowley.
SALISBURY, MD
13newsnow.com

Monarchs topple Wolverines

In Class 5, Region B, No. 4 Woodside faced No. 5 Menchville. The Monarchs got things going first in the second quarter when Taveon Patterson found his way in from the 1- yard line for the 7-0 advantage. Then with just over two minutes left in the half Woodside, gets...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Holiday selfies at WinterFest 2022

Visitors of WinterFest on the Wisconsin at Nauticus in Downtown Norfolk, Va. take selfies with the 13News Now sign. The attraction runs November 9, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

1 dead, 2 behind bars after crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One person is dead, and two people are being held behind bars without bail in Hampton after a wrong turn led to a 4-car crash Friday Morning, the Virginia State Police said. Police were called to investigate the 4-car crash in the westbound lanes of I-64...
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13newsnow.com

VSP investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday around 8:15 p.m., VSP said in a press release. The Saturday evening crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Bypass Road, west of Route 132. A 64-year-old man was crossing the road when a white sedan hit him and drove off, VSP said.
YORK COUNTY, VA

