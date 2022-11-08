SALISBURY, Md. — Christopher Newport and Salisbury staged a wild, back-and-forth battle Saturday night at Sea Gull Stadium, and the home team emerged with a 36-33 victory in the New Jersey Athletic Conference title game. The Sea Gulls, now 9-1 and 6-0 in the NJAC, will advance to the NCAA Tournament thanks in large part to five rushing touchdowns from junior running back Joey Bildstein. The Captains finished the season with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark in the NJAC under first-year Head Coach Paul Crowley.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO