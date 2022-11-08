ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Field Hockey Advances to Program’s 26th Final Four

The UNC field hockey team kept the good times rolling in its final home game of the year, defeating Saint Joseph’s 5-2 on Sunday to advance to the program’s 26th Final Four, the most all-time in Division 1 field hockey. UNC held a 3-0 lead at halftime and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Football Clinches Coastal Division With Gutsy Win at Wake Fo

The Tar Heels are punching their ticket to Charlotte, but it didn’t come easy. No. 15 Carolina gutted out a 36-34 win at Wake Forest Saturday night, taking the lead on a late Noah Burnette field goal and standing firm on defense to ice the victory. Not only is UNC celebrating just its second ACC Coastal Division title, but Carolina finishes the season 6-0 in true road games. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a program which finished 0-5 in true road games a year ago.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Art’s Angle: The Lucky Charm

“I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.”. What a weekend to be a Tar Heel. From basketball to field hockey to soccer to tennis to wrestling, athletes and teams won all over the place. Football, of course,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Basketball Overcomes Halftime Deficit, Shoots Past College of Charleston

Once again, the top-ranked men’s basketball team in the land had to sweat one out at home. And once again, it did just enough to avoid disaster. The Tar Heels trailed by seven points at the half to plucky College of Charleston and found themselves befuddled by the Cougars’ breathless pace. Add in an unusually bad first-half performance from preseason All-American Armando Bacot (one point, one rebound), and there was reason to worry in Chapel Hill Friday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Football Aims for Road Perfection, More Improvements at Wake Forest

Carolina is 8-1 this season. It’s not necessarily the most convincing 8-1 record in the world, but still preferable to the disappointing 2021 campaign. The Tar Heels are looking to complete a perfect 6-0 record in true road games this weekend at Wake Forest, with the team’s five previous road wins all coming by seven points or fewer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Southern Village in Chapel Hill Adds ABC Store

A new ABC store has opened in Chapel Hill. Suite 122 at 300 Market Street in Southern Village saw the new liquor store open its doors on Thursday, October 6. The 3,420 square-foot space was previously a combination of three suites that included office space and a Pilates studio. Representatives...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Making a Splash: Back to Basics

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Mechanics and Memories: Cultivating a Half-century Career at Clapp Tractor

Earl Daniel Jr. is a natural problem-solver. Whether being on call for his loyal base of clients at Clapp Tractor — an agricultural equipment dealer located in downtown Siler City — or waking up in the middle of the night because he’s finally cracked the answer to a nagging issue on an engine, the veteran mechanic has an paralleled commitment to his craft.
SILER CITY, NC
The Underline: Finding Joy and Healing in the Fiber Arts With Michelle Spaulding

Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Michelle Spaulding has always loved arts and crafts—ever since she was an eight-year-old in the Girl Scouts—but it took a long and winding road for her to fully embrace her creative side. Spaulding had an over twenty-year career as an entrepreneur and small business owner in the high-tech arena and faced a series of health complications before returning to the arts. Nowadays, Spaulding is a local fiber/textile artist, author, and creativity coach who helps people find the joy in crafting. She also is a studio artist and teaches classes at the Eno Arts Mill in Hillsborough.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Carrboro: Veterans Day, Election Debrief, Historical Events

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, November 11th. He discussed Veterans Day activities, a debrief of Tuesday’s election results, and some recent historical remembrances in the community. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC

