ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Tractor trailer crash off I-86 kills 2 people in Town of Horseheads

By Jeff Smith, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBfAD_0j3CDcvh00

Two people were killed Monday when a tractor trailer failed to negotiate a curve on the State Route 13 ramp off of Interstate 86 eastbound.

The New York State Police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Monday, and said the truck exited the highway in the Town of Horseheads, crashed into trees and there was no indication of braking.

One of the two people in the tractor trailer was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person remained in the truck and was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center Elmira and pronounced dead.

For subscribers:How a NY politician targeted a woman’s reputation, and what it says about truth in America

In the courts:Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional

Election 2022:Live election updates for NY's Southern Tier

State Police said the investigation is continuing, and more information will be released after family members are notified.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Man dead after Elmira hit and run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver

UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM

Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened

Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now …. Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Judge suspends parts of NY gun laws. Judge suspends parts of...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
FREEVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Body discovered in Tioga County, investigation ensues

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities in Tioga County are investigating a death. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park at 85 Moore Street in the Village of Waverly at 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to the location and conducted a search and rescue effort with the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, NYS Park Police, and NYS Forest Rangers. They discovered the body of a deceased male later in the afternoon within the park area. Next of kin were notified, and no foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM

The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified

The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms. Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms. Judge suspends...
ELMIRA, NY
WIBX 950

Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown

Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
ELMIRA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
HARPURSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Body found in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
WAVERLY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Deceased Male Located at Waverly Glen Park

The body of a deceased male has been found in a Waverly Park this afternoon. According to the Waverly Police Department, they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on November 10, at 12:35 in the afternoon, parked at Waverly Glen Park. The officers responded to the scene along with...
WAVERLY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Surveillance video helps police catch suspected dirt bike thieves

Canton, Pa. — Surveillance video helped Canton Police identify two suspected dirt bike thieves who were reported to authorities by the owners. Chief Douglas Seeley viewed surveillance video that showed Jessica Barnes and Russell Scott Griffin moving the two stolen dirt bikes, according to an affidavit. Related reading: Alleged wallet thief spotted on surveillance camera ...
NorthcentralPA.com

GPS tracks stolen car to Athens

Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
ATHENS, PA
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire breaks out at Reese’s restaurant in South Waverly

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a serious fire that broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly Tuesday, leaving the building in a pile of rubble before the night was over. The fire at Reese’s restaurant was first reported just after 7 p.m., according to the Bradford County Department of […]
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA
WETM

Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms

The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. Restaurant reduced to rubble after late night fire. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield …. First Responder Appreciation: Zach Guidi, Newfield...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York State DOT Pays Tribute to Fallen Highway Worker

COHOCTON, N.Y. (WENY) - A plaque honoring a fallen state highway worker has been installed on the bridge carrying State Route 415 over the Cohocton River. Holmes Haight was an employee of the New York State Department of Public Works whose life was taken in 1961 while working on a project in the town of Cohocton in Steuben County.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

991
Followers
337
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy