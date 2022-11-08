Tractor trailer crash off I-86 kills 2 people in Town of Horseheads

Two people were killed Monday when a tractor trailer failed to negotiate a curve on the State Route 13 ramp off of Interstate 86 eastbound.

The New York State Police responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Monday, and said the truck exited the highway in the Town of Horseheads, crashed into trees and there was no indication of braking.

One of the two people in the tractor trailer was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person remained in the truck and was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center Elmira and pronounced dead.

State Police said the investigation is continuing, and more information will be released after family members are notified.