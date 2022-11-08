ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

WVNS

New family own restaurant comes to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A new, family-owned restaurant held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Fayette county community came out to show their support. Don Rizo Mexican Kitchen & Cantina was open for big events like Bridge Day and was formally welcomed into the Fayette county community. It is owned by […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash

UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local child wins scholarship competition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

New event center starts taking clients in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County couple opened a new event center in the Grassroots District. The Loft at 1123 Event Center in Princeton is an affordable, intimate space to host any event needs. Co-Owner Paula King said The Loft was a dream in the making for over 13 years. King said the inspiration […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Contested House Races

Chris Toney- Republican (Incumbent) – 3,537 votes – 82%. Republican Chris Toney defeated Democrat challenger Joanna Vance to secure his 3rd term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Toney was first elected to the legislature in 2018 and has served on the House Education Committee and House Finance Committee. Toney, a school service personnel employee, has fought for support of teachers and school service personnel, the coal industry, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, November 11, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 (Johnstown Road), in the Beckley area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation...
BECKLEY, WV

