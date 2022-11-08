Read full article on original website
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
New family own restaurant comes to Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A new, family-owned restaurant held a grand opening ceremony on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Fayette county community came out to show their support. Don Rizo Mexican Kitchen & Cantina was open for big events like Bridge Day and was formally welcomed into the Fayette county community. It is owned by […]
City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, […]
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash
UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
Local child wins scholarship competition
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
West Virginia State Police arrest man in Texas in Greenbrier County cold case
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old male has been extradited back to West Virginia from Texas on an allegation that he robbed and murdered a 53-year-old Lewisburg man back in 2007. Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger was indicted in October on charges of first-degree robbery and murder, according to...
New event center starts taking clients in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County couple opened a new event center in the Grassroots District. The Loft at 1123 Event Center in Princeton is an affordable, intimate space to host any event needs. Co-Owner Paula King said The Loft was a dream in the making for over 13 years. King said the inspiration […]
Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police
GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
Raleigh County Contested House Races
Chris Toney- Republican (Incumbent) – 3,537 votes – 82%. Republican Chris Toney defeated Democrat challenger Joanna Vance to secure his 3rd term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Toney was first elected to the legislature in 2018 and has served on the House Education Committee and House Finance Committee. Toney, a school service personnel employee, has fought for support of teachers and school service personnel, the coal industry, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Raleigh County.
Fugitive shot by US Marshal in Fayette County, West Virginia
PAX, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive was taken to the hospital after being shot by a U.S. Marshal this afternoon. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, the incident happened on Horse Creek Road near Pax in Fayette County, West Virginia. The USMS says the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (Cuffed) task force went to […]
Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, November 11, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 (Johnstown Road), in the Beckley area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation...
‘Just waiting to see if they want their vehicle back’: Police in West Virginia find abandoned truck full of beer and liquor bottles
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department in West Virginia is using a discovery made by officers to warn drivers to be careful during snowy and freezing conditions. Summersville PD posted on Facebook that officers found an abandoned blue truck smashed into a guardrail on the side...
Stephen Baldwin falls in District 10 as Vince Deeds commands race
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On an evening of highly consequential electoral races, the State Senate District 10 matchup between Democrat incumbent Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds has been considered by many to be one of the most significant. As the night of the 2022 general election winds...
West Virginia early voting trends downwards for 2022 General Election
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Early voting has come to a close nationwide, and reports from the U.S. Elections Project show the number of early votes across the country has increased from the last midterm election in 2018, but West Virginia has seen the opposite. National statistics show the total of early voters rose from 39.1 […]
