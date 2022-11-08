ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher names his 26-man England squad for the Qatar World Cup… with the Liverpool legend including Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips but NOT fellow injury doubt Reece James

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he would take Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to the World Cup despite fitness concerns surrounding the Manchester City duo, but would not risk Chelsea's Reece James. Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, and has a number of...
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
lastwordonsports.com

James Maddison Makes It – England Squad Announced for World Cup

Gareth Southgate has announced his England squad, presenting a side that has plenty of potential to win the World Cup. Read on to find out who made it in the England World Cup squad and some of the players that missed out. England Squad Announced for the World Cup. Who...
Yardbarker

Motherwell v Celtic – Team News, Match Officials, KO Time and Where to Watch

Celtic are back at Fir Park this evening, just a few weeks after a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Motherwell in the League Cup quarter final tie. Ange Postecoglou will be looking for a similar high standard of performance and hopefully the same kind of result as the Celtic manager looks to finish off the two matches ahead of the break for the World Cup with strong performances and six points starting this evening before taking on Ross County – who won at Easter Road last night – at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Independent

Nathan Jones watches Southampton squeeze past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties

Nathan Jones was given a warning about the extent of the task facing him at Southampton after seeing his prospective new side scrape past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup.Welshman Jones watched from the stands at St Mary’s as goalkeeper Alex McCarthy saved Dominic Iorfa’s spot-kick to spare Saints’ blushes in a 6-5 shoot-out triumph over League One opposition.The current Luton boss is expected to be confirmed as successor to the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl before Saturday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool.He witnessed a Saints team led by interim boss Ruben Selles labour to a 1-1 draw in 90...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen

Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Osimhen, Leao, Moukoko, Pellistri, Kane, Fernandez, Mykhaylo

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Manchester Evening News) However, the Old Trafford outfit face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail)
The Independent

England World Cup squad: Five biggest omissions ahead of Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions will be led by captain Harry Kane, while the likes of Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice and Jordan Pickford were all automatic selections following England’s run to the Euro 2020 final last summer.Several regulars such as Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips have overcome fitness concerns to be included, but Reece James and Ben Chilwell are among those to be denied a spot due to injury.Southgate has also included a couple of late bolters, with the in-form trio of Ben White, James Maddison and Callum...
BBC

T﻿his week's live football commentaries

We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. L﻿eicester City v Newport County (19:45) L﻿iverpool v Derby County (20:00) M﻿anchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) T﻿hursday, 10 November.
BBC

Scotland v New Zealand: Finn Russell included in 94% of BBC readers' teams

Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. We asked BBC Sport readers to pick a Scotland XV for Sunday's meeting with New Zealand and 94% of respondents want Finn Russell to start. The fly-half, originally omitted...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: USMNT announce squad as France and Wales name players for Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Wales and France among those to name theirs today, and the US have now named their 26-man squad too.Wales manager Rob Page has called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country’s first World Cup squad in 64 years. Bale, Wales’s all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100% despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC’s MLS Cup final victory...
BBC

Scotland to play first under-23 international against Panama in Spain

Scotland women will field their maiden under-23 side in Saturday's friendly with Panama in Spain. Pedro Martinez Losa's squad are in Cadiz for a training camp and two matches, with the latter a game for the senior side against Venezuala on Monday. Rangers' Brogan Hay, 23, has been given a...
SkySports

West Ham 2-2 Blackburn (9-10 on pens): Angelo Ogbonna miss sends Hammers crashing out to spirited Rovers

West Ham crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Blackburn Rovers on penalties after a 2-2 draw as the pressure increased on manager David Moyes. The Hammers had looked to have turned the game around after Jack Vale's early opener was cancelled out by Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio but Ben Brereton Diaz sent the game to penalties with an equaliser two minutes from time.
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate Considering Recalling Marcus Rashford To England Squad

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford could potentially be back in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate will make his final decision tomorrow afternoon. Rashford has been in fine form this season for the reds as he has scored 7 goals in all competitions whilst providing 3...

