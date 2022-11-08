Three new businesses open in Atascadero

Mario Martinez.

Candles, Mexican food, Peruvian coffee the latest business additions to Atascadero

– Three new businesses have recently opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast, and lunch.

Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and promote relaxation. Customers can even pair candle-making with yoga. “Our fragrances are hand selected to provide coziness and a soothing, relaxing aroma, and are hand-poured in small batches so you can expect the highest quality product,” says owner Berenice Guadarrama, “We formulate candles using non-toxic materials that include our creamy natural coconut soy wax and high-grade fragrance oils infused with essential oils. You can drop off your empty vessels so we can remake a new candle for you, or keep it to place your jewelry in. We also personalize labels for unique gifts.”

The shop is located at 3552 El Camino Real. Sign up for events including private candle-making workshops at info@millenniumessence.com or shop online at www.millenniumessence.com. Receive 20% off with promo code Save20.

Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant is owned by father and son team Jesus and Mario Martinez. “Our menu features Mexican food that is not offered in other restaurants in Atascadero,” said Mario, who received tips from famous Chef Charlie Treviño. Mario worked in the hospitality industry in Alaska before moving to the Central Coast. “I love the weather here, and the people are very nice. I know customers will be pleased with our unique food based on family recipes handed down for generations.” Visit in person at 9965 El Camino Real. Catering and delivery are also available.

Belnano Coffee is a family-owned coffee shop and “dream come true” for owner Carmen Garriazo. “Growing up in poverty in an oppressed third-world country, I wanted to make a name for myself and my family to fulfill my dreams,” she says, “And that dream was to own a coffee shop in America. Starting off 27 years ago as an immigrant from Peru, I knew there were going to be some hardships. I am very proud to share that our coffee shop has no middle person; we strictly import from our farm in Villa Rica, Peru where our beans are roasted in-house.”

Visit Belnano Coffee in person at 8120 El Camino Real and order online at www.belnanocoffee.com.