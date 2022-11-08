Read full article on original website
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Cougar Classic from 11/14 to 11/16Adrian HolmanHouston, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 11/11/22
Is Najee Harris really about to lose his job? Will Tom Brady be a worthwhile starter from here on out? Which player does JJ like a lot more than the market right now? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts,...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and as a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Monday's contest. Our models currently project Dedmon...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 11/11/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #3 Foxy Lady – Gulfstream Park R6 (2:59 PM ET) Foxy Lady doesn’t win often but gets substantial class relief and looks the clear pick at the weights. Aunt Nadine also gets class relief and is likely to be on the premises as well back on dirt. Mabee Luckynwild has been running well and also commands respect. Bet Now at FanDuel.
numberfire.com
Cade Cunningham (shin) out again Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Cunningham is still dealing with left shin soreness, so the team has once again ruled him out of action for Saturday's affair. Expect Cory Joseph to see another start at point guard. In...
numberfire.com
Bills expect Josh Allen (elbow) to start versus Vikings in Week 10
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is expected to be available and to start in the team's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. After extensive meetings with doctors this week, the belief is that Allen is at little to no risk of further injuring his elbow, so he should be active for the Bills' important Week 10 game against the 7-1 Vikings. The Bills have not yet made any formal announcements, but he should be expected to start.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Herro is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he's missed the last few games. Now, the team has listed him questionable to kick off the new week. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Kevon Harris (rib) available for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Harris has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against Phoenix. Harris' Friday projection includes 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.9...
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (concussion) out Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Shamet suffered a concussion during Saturday night's game, and as a result, he will sit out Monday. Expect more work for Josh Okogie and Damion Lee. In 9 games this season, Shamet is...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) ruled out for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. After playing 25 minutes in his season debut on Friday, Burks has been ruled out of action on the second leg of the back-to-back set due to return to competition reconditioning. In 25...
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Saturday 11/12/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com
Denver's Bones Hyland (health protocols) out on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland (health protocols) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hyland will miss his second straight game for health protocol purposes. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes off the bench against a Chicago team ranked fifth in defensive rating. Brown's current projection...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Marvin Bagley (knee) active for Saturday's matchup versus Boston
Detroit Pistons power forward Marvin Bagley (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley will make his season debut after Detroit's forward was forced to miss extended time with a knee injury. In 20.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bagley to produce 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Thunder leave Aaron Wiggins off Sunday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Aaron Wiggins in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wiggins will take a seat Sunday while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl steps into the starting lineup against the Knicks. Wiggins has a $4,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 18.6...
numberfire.com
Kenny Golladay (knee) officially active for Giants for Week 10
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) is officially active for the team's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and was almost completely phased out of the Giants' offense before suffering his knee injury. However, with little competition for reps at the receiver position, Golladay could immediately become one of the top pass-catchers for the Giants this week.
numberfire.com
Keon Johnson (hip) ruled out for Portland's Saturday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Johnson will miss his fourth straight game with a hip pointer. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes with Portland's bench unit. In 180.7 minutes with Johnson off the floor, Sharpe is averaging...
