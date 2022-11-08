ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, TE David Njoku out against Dolphins

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was...
