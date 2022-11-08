Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia. 1 dead...
Officers use deadly force for the second time in 24 hours
TBI Special Agents investigate second deadly shooting involving a Metro Nashville police officer in less than 24 hours.
WSMV
Former Nashville teacher indicted on solicitation of statutory rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former teacher at a Nashville high school has been indicted on four counts of solicitation of statutory rape involving a student. Travis Boyd Prince, who worked as a teacher at Overton High School, was indicted Thursday by a Davidson County grand jury, court records show. Prince resigned from Metro Nashville Public Schools in July.
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Bodycam released from deadly...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
Clarksville police charge man with 2020 Chinese restaurant murder
A 29-year-old man extradited from Illinois is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail, charged in a 2020 murder.
actionnews5.com
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
Tennessee lawmakers react to bill proposing ‘nation’s strongest legislation’ on youth transgender care
If the law passes next year, it would prohibit healthcare providers from performing medical procedures if they ‘enable a minor to identify with an identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.’ In the legislation, the term ‘medical procedure’ includes both surgery and ‘prescribing, administering, or dispensing any drug or device to a human being.’
2020 Clarksville murder, robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in a 2020 Clarksville murder case was taken into custody Wednesday after a transfer from Illinois.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Wilson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WSMV
Convicted felon arrested for shooting girlfriend several times in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with attempted murder after shooting his girlfriend several times inside an apartment in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. Kerry Baker, 44, and his 38-year-old girlfriend were arguing on and off the night prior to several gunshots being heard by witnesses around 5:40 a.m.
Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked to consider on their midterm ballot. Those included enshrining the state’s so-called “right to work” law, which frees workers from being required to pay union dues. The other closed a loophole that permitted slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. However, results were still too close to call regarding the amendments surrounding the line of succession and clergy late Tuesday and didn’t emerge victorious until Wednesday. Previously, Tennessee did not have a clear path on who would serve as governor if she or he would be unable to serve. Under the new amendment, the speaker of the Senate will assume the duties of the governor temporarily and will not be required to resign their legislative seat.
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Right-to-Work Amendment causing controversy with some labor unions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee voters have passed an amendment making the Volunteer State a right-to-work state. Nearly 70% of Tennessee voters on Tuesday voted “yes” on Amendment 1 to enshrine the 75-year-old “Right to Work” law in the state’s constitution. “Now that this is...
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
fox17.com
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
WKRN
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
Comments / 0