Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-GOP NY governor says Trump is ‘tearing apart the Republican Party’ after election losses
Former New York Gov. George Pataki (R) on Sunday said former President Trump is “tearing apart the Republican party” after the GOP failed to win control of the Senate and underperformed in races across the country. “The problem is Donald Trump. The sooner he goes away, the quicker we will have the new Republican Party,”…
Sen. Warnock, Herschel Walker back on campaign trail ahead of Dec. 6 runoff
ATLANTA — The two candidates hoping to win Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff were back on the campaign trail Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock was at Morehouse College. He told Channel 2 Action News that his message has not...
Pelosi holds open option of another term as House Dem leader
With control of the House still hanging in the balance, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staying mum on her future plans
ABC7 Chicago
Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden student loan forgiveness plan
FORT WORTH, Texas -- A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness - a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
ABC7 Chicago
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program no longer accepting applications
WASHINGTON -- The Department of Education is no longer accepting applications for its student debt relief program after a Texas judge on Thursday night blocked the program from going forward, ABC News reported. "Student loan debt relief is blocked," the government website for student debt relief says. "Courts have issued...
Comments / 0