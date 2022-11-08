ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

kwso.org

KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 13, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the Warm Springs Agency Water System. The affected areas are the Highway 26 corridor, campus, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights. When there is a boil water...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ

Chance for snow headed into the weekend

Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled

I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Two Oregon counties vote to move state lines for a Greater Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greater Idaho movement has made headway after two Eastern Oregon counties voted to move the state lines for Oregon conservatives who want to live in Idaho, which is a red state. During Tuesday’s midterm election, 60% of Morrow County voters said “yes” to county...
IDAHO STATE
Clackamas Review

Gladstone voters picking 18 year old over perennial candidate

Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...
GLADSTONE, OR
Oregon City News

Mark Meek eeks out a victory for Oregon Senate seat

Challenger unseats Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer in a district that's looking much more Democratic.Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer was hopeful that the early returns in the battle for Senate District 20 indicating nearly a dead heat between him and Democrat Mark Meek would swing in his direction as more mail-in votes were counted in the Nov. 8 election. Kennemer's wish would not come true after five straight days of ballot counting in the dramatically redrawn Oregon Senate district in Clackamas County. Covering the majority of Gladstone, Oregon City, Happy Valley, Mulino and other cities, SD20 has been considered a battleground district...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football capsules (Nov. 11)

Just two area high school teams remain in the OSAA football playoffs as the postseason heads to the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at both of Friday’s matchups. The RedHawks are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 after last week’s 35-7 home win against Mountain View. With a fifth winning season in the last nine years under coaches David Younger and Jeff Louber, it’s a stretch that hasn’t been matched at the school since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
BEND, OR

