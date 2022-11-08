Read full article on original website
KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 13, 2022
The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice for the Warm Springs Agency Water System. The affected areas are the Highway 26 corridor, campus, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights. When there is a boil water...
Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk
If you want to restock your pantry and stock up on plenty of locally grown food, there's a Fill your Pantry event on Saturday in Redmond. The post Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk appeared first on KTVZ.
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled
I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Madras Saturday evening closed U.S. Highway 26 at Northwest Poplar Street and the intersection with U.S. Highway 97 for several hours, authorities said. The post Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Hwy. 26 in Madras for several hours appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Oregon counties vote to move state lines for a Greater Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greater Idaho movement has made headway after two Eastern Oregon counties voted to move the state lines for Oregon conservatives who want to live in Idaho, which is a red state. During Tuesday’s midterm election, 60% of Morrow County voters said “yes” to county...
Clackamas County Clerk Challenger Says She Will Resume Marriages, Including Same-Sex Ones, if Lead Holds
Catherine McMullen says she will resume civil marriage ceremonies at the Clackamas County Clerk’s Office if her lead in yesterday’s election holds and she becomes the new clerk. Sherry Hall, who holds the office now, stopped conducting civil ceremonies in 2014 after Oregon legalized gay marriage. “I will...
Clackamas County Election Workers report ‘hostile interaction’ with poll watchers
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Election workers in Clackamas County have reported cases of ‘hostile interaction’ with observers while picking up ballots on Tuesday night. According to election workers with Clackamas County, the workers were picking up ballots from the Colton and Estacada library drop boxes. The...
Gladstone voters picking 18 year old over perennial candidate
Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...
Mark Meek eeks out a victory for Oregon Senate seat
Challenger unseats Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer in a district that's looking much more Democratic.Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer was hopeful that the early returns in the battle for Senate District 20 indicating nearly a dead heat between him and Democrat Mark Meek would swing in his direction as more mail-in votes were counted in the Nov. 8 election. Kennemer's wish would not come true after five straight days of ballot counting in the dramatically redrawn Oregon Senate district in Clackamas County. Covering the majority of Gladstone, Oregon City, Happy Valley, Mulino and other cities, SD20 has been considered a battleground district...
High school football capsules (Nov. 11)
Just two area high school teams remain in the OSAA football playoffs as the postseason heads to the quarterfinal round. Here’s a look at both of Friday’s matchups. The RedHawks are back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017 after last week’s 35-7 home win against Mountain View. With a fifth winning season in the last nine years under coaches David Younger and Jeff Louber, it’s a stretch that hasn’t been matched at the school since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
