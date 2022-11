Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said complacency won't be an issue on Saturday as his bowl-eligible Wildcats face Vanderbilt in a Southeastern Conference matchup in Lexington, Ky. "With three games left in November, we still have to be relentless in our improvement," Stoops said. "We've got to finish strong. That old saying ‘remember November' is no joke. You want to remember how you finish."

