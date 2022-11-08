NFA won its boys soccer tournament opener Monday. It's their first state win since 2014.

NORWICH ― Powered by a sensational hat trick from junior Louis Hawkins and a stingy defense that posted a shutout in the second half, Norwich Free Academy rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun New Canaan, 4-2, in the opening round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL boys soccer state tournament Monday at Norwich.

“It’s a big win,” said Hawkins, who was playing in his first state tournament game. “None of us are used to this. And with the seniors we didn’t want it to be our last game of the season. We were trying to persevere and push through it.”

The Wildcats last appearance in the Class LL tournament came in 2019, a loss at West Haven in the qualifying round.

No. 19 New Canaan (9-8), which competes in the soccer-rich Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference, grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes on goals from Lorenzo Marsilli and Jake Bausman. Marsilli knocked in a left-footed shot to the far post and the speedy Bausman found room up front and netted a one-on-one shot past Wildcats senior keeper Zachary Redanz-Sweet.

ECC soccer tournamentAn 'unlucky' bounce knocked NFA out of the ECC soccer tournament Monday night. Now what?

No. 14 NFA (10-6-1) gained some momentum late in the first half when senior Dante Guarnaccia was fouled making a run inside the keeper’s box and Hawkins converted the ensuing penalty kick.

The Wildcats dominated the second half. Forwards Rood Apolon, Nathan Judge, and Hawkins applied continued pressure up front, forcing Rams goalkeeper William Jessop to make an assortment of diving stops.

NFA defenders Logan Jenkins, Evan Casola, Ethan Williams, Thomas Brunelli, Will Ambruso, and Kornacki limited the Rams’ scoring opportunities.

Finally, Wildcats sophomore defender Kyle Kornacki lofted a high shot that found the back of the net for a 2-2 tie in the 54th minute.

Norwich tennis courtsWhy is Norwich replacing Armstrong clay tennis courts with concrete?

“We’re at home and we were thinking about it that we’re not going to take this game into overtime when it was 2-2 and we did it,” NFA coach Rob Briones said.

Hawkins netted the game-winner on a beautiful one-timer off a crossing pass from Apolon with 10:48 left in regulation.

“Rood gave a great ball across through everybody and I just ran in behind the defender, lost him, and put it away,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins then used his speed up front to complete the hat trick, getting a feed from Guarnaccia and scoring an insurance goal at the 75th minute.

“They were trying to attack,” Hakwins said. “They were already down and we had to take advantage of that.”

NFA's new Head of SchoolMeet the new Head of School at Norwich Free Academy: Nathan Quesnel

What it means

NFA’s tough non-conference schedule paid dividends. The Wildcats edged Morgan, lost to three-time defending state champion OId Saybrook by a goal, and topped unbeaten and top-ranked Ellington 3-1 on Senior Day.

“It’s a resilient team,” Briones said.

It was the Wildcats' first state tournament win since a 3-1 victory over Westhill in the first round in 2014.

Key play

Trailing 2-0 late in the first half, Guarnaccia made a move towards the net and was fouled.

“Dante dribbled in and the goalie fouled him,” said Hawkins, who netted the penalty shot.

“I think (New Canaan) settled,” Briones said of the Wildcats rally. “The momentum changed with the penalty kick. We picked up the energy.”

By the numbers

NFA outshot New Canaan, 15-7.

Wildcats senior keeper Zachary Redanz-Sweet made five saves.

Amazon in Plainfield CTPlainfield has made $500K off its Amazon warehouse. It hasn't even opened yet.

They said it

“We had the momentum and showed resiliency and kept our composure and turned things around. I’m very happy,” Briones said.

NFA travels to No. 3 Norwalk on Wednesday for a second-round matchup at 5:30 p.m. The Bears (14-0-3), another FCIAC team, defeated Southington, 8-0, in the first round.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Hawkins said. “Norwalk’s a great team.”

“It’s exciting,” Briones added. “It’s one game at a time. It’s like a new season in the state tournament.”