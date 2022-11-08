A quick look at the Chiefs’ next opponent: Jaguars have rising star at running back

The Chiefs’ brutal and unprecedented start to the 2022 season is over, and they’ve emerged with a 6-2 record.

For the first time in NFL history , the Chiefs’ first eight games were all against opponents that finished with a record above .500 in the previous season. And now things supposedly get easier for the Chiefs, who will play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

But as Patrick Mahomes noted Monday, the Chiefs can’t afford to take any opponent lightly this season.

The Jaguars have already beaten a pair of AFC West teams: the Chargers (38-10 at SoFi Stadium) and the Raiders (27-20 on Sunday).

Each week, I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here is a quick scouting report of the Jaguars. Kickoff on Sunday is at noon, and the game will air on KCTV (Ch. 5).

The record

Jacksonville has a 3-6 record and ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Raiders. The Chiefs are 6-2 and in first place in the AFC West.

Kansas City leads the all-time series, 7-6, and has won five straight games against the Jaguars going back to 2010.

The offense

The Chiefs will get their first look at Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,075 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Lawrence has not thrown an interception in three of his previous four games.

Running back Travis Etienne, another first-round pick a year ago, had 109 yards rushing with two touchdowns Sunday and caught a pair of passes for 17 yards. It was his third straight game with 100-plus rushing yards and at least one touchdown. He has five straight games with 100-plus yards from scrimmage.

Etienne, who has a league-leading three rushes of at least 40 yards, is fifth in the NFL with 680 rushing yards despite not starting the first five games of the season.

Jacksonville struggles to reach the end zone when in the red zone. The Jaguars have scored touchdowns on 52.9% of their trips to the red zone. But they are ninth in third-down conversions ( 43.8% ).

The defense

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot has a team-best five sacks. The Jaguars are only tied for 22nd with 16 sacks, but they are sixth in quarterback pressures .

Three players have two interceptions: cornerback Tyson Campbell, safety Andre Cisco and linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Jacksonville is allowing 19.8 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

Worth noting

JaMycal Hasty has returned only four kickoffs but he is averaging 24.3 yards per return. ... Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is a former Chiefs offensive coordinator under coach Andy Reid.