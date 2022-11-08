Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 11-11-22
WLOS — The threat of severe weather prompted the move of several playoff games across the region, sending many teams to the pitch on Thursday night. The finals from Thursday night are listed below. To watch highlights from Thursday, click here. For your Friday games, these scores will be...
High School Standouts: Markee Anderson, OL, Dorman
Dorman offensive lineman Markee Anderson accepted his Under Armour All-American Game jersey Wednesday as the USC bound offensive lineman hopes to conclude his high school career with a state title.
WYFF4.com
Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the second of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. Some games were played Thursday night. See those highlights below. To see scores on the app, click here.
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
Looks like Swinney is pulling the okey-doke
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke Wednesday evening about what to expect with the Tigers' uniforms for today's game against Louisville at Death Valley. As is customary for Swinney’s team, Clemson will (...)
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards
I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
Passenger killed after vehicle flips following collision near Spartanburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over following a collision near Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on SC 101 near Berry Shoals Road in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a 27-year-old victim driving an SUV was […]
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
WYFF4.com
Downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close this weekend, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A downtown Greenville restaurant will permanently close its doors this weekend after decades in business, according to the owner. Addy Sulley, owner of Addy’s Dutch Café and Restaurant at 17 E. Coffee St., posted "the sad news" to Facebook Tuesday. "We'll be open for...
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Deadline for flagpole along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Thursday marks the last day a flagpole in Spartanburg County has until it has to be lowered or taken down.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
FOX Carolina
Lighting company investing in Spartanburg Co. distribution center, new jobs
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a lighting company is investing $62 million in a new distribution center in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co., a manufacturer of designer lighting, architectural lighting and ceiling fans, said the project will create 125 new jobs over the next five years. The...
WLOS.com
Asheville native Luke Combs takes home Entertainer of the Year honors for a second time
WLOS — Asheville native, Luke Combs walked away from Wednesday nights Country Music Awards as a big winner!. Combs won Album of the Year for Growin’ Up and the night’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year for the second year in a row. “I want to thank...
Spartanburg man gets 40 years for month-long crime spree
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Wayne Patrick Bryant, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of receiving stolen goods, six counts of petty larceny, two counts of grand larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.
WYFF4.com
'A servant's heart': Community in shock after death of beloved grandfather in car crash
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In Anderson and Abbeville counties, family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved grandfather, husband and youth pastor after a car crash this week. Tuesday, 57-year-old Jerald Burdette took the day off, hooked his new fishing boat to the back of his truck...
