Hendersonville, NC

WLOS.com

Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 11-11-22

WLOS — The threat of severe weather prompted the move of several playoff games across the region, sending many teams to the pitch on Thursday night. The finals from Thursday night are listed below. To watch highlights from Thursday, click here. For your Friday games, these scores will be...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights

GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday for the second of playoffs the 2022 high school football season. Some games were played Thursday night. See those highlights below. To see scores on the app, click here.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Clogger Stole The Show At Last Night’s CMA Awards

I absolutely loved the performances last night during the Country Music Association awards. One of my favorite moments was when a clogger from Canton, North Carolina stole the CMA Awards show. That might be one of the best County Music Association awards shows I have seen. And that is a big statement. The first thing I fell in love with was when Peyton Manning announced that his favorite song that year was one that started a new dance craze. That is when the world met a clogger from Canton, North Carolina. He was amazing!
CANTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
SPARTANBURG, SC

