speedonthewater.com
Race World Offshore Cancels Wednesday Races In Key West
Despite the organization’s best intentions, Key West, Fla.-based Race World Offshore, which is producing the American Power Boat Association/Union Internationale Motonautique Offshore World Championships in Key West this week, announced tomorrow’s first round of racing has been cancelled. The M CON Racing team of Tyler Miller and Myrick...
How did NYC Marathon winner run race without being drug tested?
New York City Marathon winner Sharon Lokedi remains in the spotlight this week as the New York Times reported that the 28-year-old runner was not subjected to the same drug tests as her fellow competitors prior to the race. With the Athletics Integrity Unit coming under scrutiny for this oversight,...
womensrunning.com
How Often Should I Race?
Unlock this article and unwrap our best deal of the holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. The conventional wisdom is that a well-trained runner with a solid fitness base needs at least 12 weeks to peak for an event. Assuming four weeks of easy, no-stress running between key races, that gives you about three “A” races per year, with a one-month off-season.
B105
Duluth, MN
