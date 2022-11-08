Read full article on original website
6abc Action News
Republican Doug Mastriano concedes to Democrat Josh Shapiro in Pa. governor's race
"The results of the 2022 Mid-term Elections are not what we hoped, prayed, and fought so hard for, and yet there is so much for which I am grateful," said Mastriano in a statement on Twitter.
NBC New York
We May Not Know Who Controls the U.S. Senate Until December; House Could Be Decided Much Sooner
The balance of political power in Congress has yet to be decided, two days after Election Day. Ongoing vote counts in about a dozen states will determine if Democrats retain majorities in the Senate and the House, or if Republicans will win one or both chambers. A runoff election in...
NBC New York
Democrat Pat Ryan Reelected to Congress in New York
U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress, becoming one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City to hold off Republican opponents in the midterm election. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt, a second-term state...
NBC New York
Did Eric Adams Inadvertently Help NY Republicans Get Elected to House? Critics Say So
While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
NBC New York
Peter Thiel's Picks Masters, Vance Split Key Senate Races in Arizona, Ohio After Billionaire Spent $32 Million on 2022 Midterms
Billionaire and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel's $32 million investment in the 2022 midterm elections saw mixed results, as two of his former employees split U.S. Senate races that will help to decide control of the chamber. J.D. Vance won his race to defend Ohio's GOP Senate seat, while Blake Masters...
NBC New York
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
Two Victorian polls have large Labor leads 12 days before election; US Democrats hold Senate at midterms
The Victorian state election will be held in 12 days, on November 26. A Freshwater poll for The Financial Review, conducted November 3-6 from a sample of 1,012 by online methods, gave Labor a 56-44 lead, from primary votes of 37% Labor, 34% Coalition, 14% Greens and 15% for all Others. This is the first Freshwater poll of Victoria; a Freshwater poll of New South Wales in October gave Labor a 54-46 lead. Cost of living was regarded as one of the top three issues in Victoria by 74%, well ahead of 48% for health and social care. Voters were...
NBC New York
Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee to Avoid Testifying in the Investigation
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Friday night to avoid cooperating with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was issued a subpoena by the committee in October and was scheduled to be deposed on Nov. 14. Former President...
NBC New York
8 States and D.C. Will Make Sure Wages Go Up When Inflation Does—See Where Pay Is Rising
The economy may have been top of mind for voters across the country, but in Nebraska, Nevada and the District of Columbia, voters were able to directly impact people's paychecks with measures to increase the areas' minimum wages. In Nebraska, initiative 433 — which nearly 60% of voters approved on...
NBC New York
Washington Turns Up Heat on Crypto ‘Darling' Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Bankruptcy
Bankman-Fried, who was a regular presence on Capitol Hill over the past year as an industry advocate, tweeted Thursday that he was sorry. "I f---ed up, and should have done better," he said. He stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, and FTX filed for Chapter 11...
NBC New York
Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness
Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
NBC New York
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
