Georgia State

Related
NBC New York

Democrat Pat Ryan Reelected to Congress in New York

U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress, becoming one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City to hold off Republican opponents in the midterm election. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt, a second-term state...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC New York

Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects

Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
GEORGIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Two Victorian polls have large Labor leads 12 days before election; US Democrats hold Senate at midterms

The Victorian state election will be held in 12 days, on November 26. A Freshwater poll for The Financial Review, conducted November 3-6 from a sample of 1,012 by online methods, gave Labor a 56-44 lead, from primary votes of 37% Labor, 34% Coalition, 14% Greens and 15% for all Others. This is the first Freshwater poll of Victoria; a Freshwater poll of New South Wales in October gave Labor a 54-46 lead. Cost of living was regarded as one of the top three issues in Victoria by 74%, well ahead of 48% for health and social care. Voters were...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC New York

Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee to Avoid Testifying in the Investigation

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Friday night to avoid cooperating with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was issued a subpoena by the committee in October and was scheduled to be deposed on Nov. 14. Former President...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC New York

Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness

Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
TEXAS STATE
NBC New York

Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.

