Akron, OH

Police investigating after bomb threat at Akron school

By Cris Belle
 5 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Law enforcement searched Bath Elementary School in Akron on Tuesday after a bomb threat was called in.

According to Bath police, a voicemail message for the elementary school was left on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5:25 p.m. with an unspecified threat of harming school property with an explosive.

Revere Local School District confirmed to FOX 8 that they did receive the phone message with a bomb threat, then on Tuesday morning took all Bath students to Revere High School while first responders searched the building.

After searching the building, police confirm nothing was found.

The district says students are safe, supervised and with their classmates. They’ll be having lunch at the high school while waiting for response from law enforcement.

There will be no midday transportation. Bath elementary students can be picked up at the high school, but it’s not required.

Bath police will continue to investigate this incident.

