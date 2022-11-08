‘The Mummy’: Luca Guadagnino Is Interested In Remaking The Horror Classic As A “Very Scary” Small-Scale Film

The human preoccupation with the complexities of marriage will probably never fade. In fact, our preoccupation with the complexities of romantic entanglements, in general, will probably always be at the forefront of the emotional questions we ask ourselves. But marriage, being a sort of binding contract, fascinates us on a different level. The idea of belonging to someone else completely, and more still, trusting them implicitly as you give yourself over to them, is a beautiful one, and it is something that keeps people entering the arrangement of marriage every single day—even though we know, it takes very little to bring a house of love cards down. The new Prime Video dramedy “Mammals” puts a microscope on marriage and forces its audience to come to terms with that house of cards crashing on what appears to be a pretty perfect relationship. But despite its effective writing and performances, the show can’t get out of its own way and rise above, bringing nothing new to the conversation, thus becoming ultimately forgettable.

