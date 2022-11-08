ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Nicole Lashes at Flagler’s Coast, Severely Damaging Parts of A1A as Officials Advise to ‘Hunker Down Today’

Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday. The 500-mile-wide Nicole made landfall as a hurricane near Vero Beach–more precisely at North Hutchinson Island–around 3 a.m. Thursday. It soon degraded into a tropical storm again while battering Florida’s east coast with damaging waves and swathing much of Florida–from Fort Myers to Jacksonville, including all of Flagler County–in bands of heavy rain and occasional tropical storm-force winds in many places.
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
Flagler County leaders plan evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency Management in Flagler County says evacuation orders will go out sometime Wednesday for families and businesses on the barrier island ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Emergency Manager Jonathan Lord urged people in Zone A, east of the intercoastal, to leave Tuesday night or first...
Flooding from Nicole causes headaches in downtown St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
Volusia County beachside homes at risk of collapsing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials up and down the coast have been saying beach erosion is a concern. There's been a lot of damage in the parts of our beach communities from Hurricane Ian. There's a drop-off at a home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea. Part of the structure went down Wednesday...
