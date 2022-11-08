Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
Nicole Lashes at Flagler’s Coast, Severely Damaging Parts of A1A as Officials Advise to ‘Hunker Down Today’
Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday. The 500-mile-wide Nicole made landfall as a hurricane near Vero Beach–more precisely at North Hutchinson Island–around 3 a.m. Thursday. It soon degraded into a tropical storm again while battering Florida’s east coast with damaging waves and swathing much of Florida–from Fort Myers to Jacksonville, including all of Flagler County–in bands of heavy rain and occasional tropical storm-force winds in many places.
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
click orlando
News 6 viewers, reporters share images showing Nicole’s impacts across Central Florida
Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday, but impacts have been felt well before its arrival. Rain and wind have hammered the area. Storm surge has led to significant beach erosion, forcing mandatory evacuations at some buildings in Volusia County in danger of collapse. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
Florida yards dissolve into the ocean as waves from Nicole batter beachside properties
Several homes in Port Orange, Florida, are inching closer to the ocean as waves and rising waters crash onto shore.
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
palmcoastobserver.com
Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect as Nicole moves across west Central Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole is moving across west Central Florida with strong winds and a dangerous storm surge. The center of the storm was located about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, the National Hurricane Center reported in its 10 a.m. advisory. A Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge warning remains...
click orlando
Flagler County leaders plan evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency Management in Flagler County says evacuation orders will go out sometime Wednesday for families and businesses on the barrier island ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Emergency Manager Jonathan Lord urged people in Zone A, east of the intercoastal, to leave Tuesday night or first...
fox35orlando.com
Dangerous tides destroy Florida beachfront backyard ahead of Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The backyard of a home in Volusia County was nearly destroyed Wednesday as dangerous ocean waves from Hurricane Nicole made their way to the eastern coastline. The beachfront home, located in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, appears to have lost most of its backyard as Hurricane Nicole brings in high...
click orlando
Flooding from Nicole causes headaches in downtown St. Augustine
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
flaglerlive.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Barrier Island Evacuation Ordered and Shortened School Day Wednesday, Closed Thursday
The latest shift has moved Palm Coast and the barrier island out of the cone of probability for landfall. But coastal Flagler remains under a hurricane watch, and all of Flagler remains under a tropical storm watch, as the storm may yet pass over portions of Flagler, to the west.
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
click orlando
Should you stay or go? These Central Florida counties issue evacuation orders for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved...
click orlando
Flagler County urges residents to prepare for Nicole as area still deals with impacts from hurricane
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Florida, concerns are growing about effects in coastal areas of Central Florida, including Flagler County. Residents were filling sandbags at Bay Drive Park on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida |...
fox35orlando.com
Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
wmfe.org
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuations, shelters, sandbags and school closures announced in Central Florida
This live story is being updated throughout the day. It was updated most recently at 5:00 p.m. with new information on Orange County Public Schools, shelters, and Volusia evacuations and curfew. Volusia County has issued an evacuation order for certain areas along the coast and announced a curfew for Wednesday...
WESH
Volusia County beachside homes at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials up and down the coast have been saying beach erosion is a concern. There's been a lot of damage in the parts of our beach communities from Hurricane Ian. There's a drop-off at a home in Wilbur-By-The-Sea. Part of the structure went down Wednesday...
