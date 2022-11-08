WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.

