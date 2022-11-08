Read full article on original website
U people have to be smart, stop thinking crime will not happen in your Community. Thieves have car and travel to these communities that don’t lock their house doors, cars, garages. Hell, thieves travel to other states to commit crimes. These are the places that they target. I live in a good neighborhood and I place the hood stick on my steering wheel, and I don’t leave nothing valuable in my car, and lock it
CBS 58
Over $7,000 in merchandise stolen from Menomonee Falls retailer in two days
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two thefts over the course of two days resulted in over $7,000 worth of merchandise being stolen from a Menomonee Falls retailer, and police are left seeking the public's help in locating the suspects. A male suspect entered the Ulta Beauty location on Falls...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jackson Police looking for assistance after squad rammed head-on | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
November 12, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this dark blue or black Acura RDX. On November 12, 2022, at 3:18 a.m., an officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Glen Brooke Drive when the driver accelerated and rammed a Jackson squad car head-on.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson police squad car rammed, driver wanted after chase
JACKSON, Wis. - The Jackson Police Department is looking for a driver who they alleged rammed a squad car with an SUV early Saturday morning, Nov. 12. Police said they were called for a suspicious vehicle – described as a dark blue or black Acura RDX – when the driver accelerated toward and rammed the squad car around 3:15 a.m. on Glen Brooke Drive.
WISN
Drugs, guns seized from Racine home
RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's office says search warrants turned up drugs, guns, and money at two Racine homes. Members of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and Violent Crime Task Force executed the warrants Thursday afternoon, in the 1100 block of Marquette Street, and the 4000 block of 17th Street. The warrants were connected to a 10-month investigation involving 26-year-old Kaleb Weaver of Racine.
Victim claims she was drugged, stolen from in Racine dating app scheme
A victim in an apparent scheme involving dating apps claims she was drugged by a man and woke up missing hundreds of dollars from her checking account.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; Germantown man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 44th and Hope on Friday, Nov. 11. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Officials said a 29-year-old Germantown man was taken to a hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Manitoba shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's south side Saturday evening, Nov. 12. Police said the 24-year-old victim was shot near 15th and Manitoba just before 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to...
wearegreenbay.com
Major freeway in Wisconsin shut down after report of gunshots, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major freeway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down after reports of gunshots in the area on Wednesday. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire on Interstate 94 near 70th Street. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
14th and Burleigh shooting, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Nov. 11. Police said the 30-year-old victim was shot near 14th and Burleigh around 12:50 p.m. He died at the scene. MPD is looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
wearegreenbay.com
50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire; 2 people displaced, 2 dogs dead
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire near 11th and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. According to Sheboygan Fire Department, the first fire units arrived on the scene in two minutes and found smoke coming...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 10 following a police pursuit in West Allis. Suspected cocaine and heroin along with two handguns were found in the vehicle. According to police, West Allis officers observed a black Audi that was listed as stolen...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
wxerfm.com
Washington County Multijuisdictional Drug Task Force: 51 Traffic Stops – Multiple Arrests
A drug enforcement sweep on Washington County roads has resulted in numerous arrests. Washington County Sheriff’s officers on Monday joined with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Germantown Police and the County’s Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force to make 51 traffic stops focused on locating criminal activity. Among the results were arrests for weapons violations, drug possession, bail jumping and other charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek apartment fire, cause under investigation
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near Springbrook and Rainbow Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 p.m. Officials said the first Battalion Chief on the scene reported fire and smoke from one of the apartments and directed fire crews to initiate an offensive fire attack.
Silver Alert canceled for Milwaukee man found safe
UPDATE: Milwaukee Police said Swift was found safe Saturday, just before 9:30 a.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee man. Melvin Swift, 66, was last seen Friday at 9:00 p.m. and left his residence on North Lovers Lane in Milwaukee on foot around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to officials. Swift was last seen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Series of armed robberies, Milwaukee teens charged
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teens are charged with dozens of counts stemming from a series of armed robberies in October and early November. Prosecutors say Alphonso Reavis and Cashun Drake – both 17 years old – admitted to varying levels of involvement in the robberies that took place in both Milwaukee and West Allis.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart
WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
WISN
WISN 12 News Exclusive: Eliminating illegal guns
MILWAUKEE — On any given day in the Franklin Heights neighborhood of Milwaukee, near 22nd Street and Keefe Avenue, Varnella Powell says gunfire can be heard. "As a mother, it's scary for real. They don't care if it's broad daylight they still go off," she said. Powell said she...
