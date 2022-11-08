LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach wants to help you maintain or even shed pounds this holiday season. Join us for the Maintain, Don’t Gain Challenge beginning Monday, Nov. 21, and concluding Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Registration is open until Friday, Nov. 18. The free seven-week challenge encourages individuals to maintain or lose weight during the holiday season when it is challenging to eat healthily and be physically active.

2 DAYS AGO