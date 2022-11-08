Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Take Baptist Health Maintain, Don’t Gain Challenge this holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach wants to help you maintain or even shed pounds this holiday season. Join us for the Maintain, Don’t Gain Challenge beginning Monday, Nov. 21, and concluding Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Registration is open until Friday, Nov. 18. The free seven-week challenge encourages individuals to maintain or lose weight during the holiday season when it is challenging to eat healthily and be physically active.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: John Lee Graham of Stuttgart
John Lee Graham was born October 10, 1944, to Margaret and Andrew Graham, Sr. in Little Rock, Arkansas. He departed this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ in Casscoe, Arkansas, under...
Comments / 0