DULUTH, Minn. — Bemidji State blistered the nets from 3-point range in a 96-90 win over the University of Nebraska at Kearney Friday afternoon. The Beavers made 17 of 27 shots (63 percent) from beyond the arc to win the season opener for both teams at the American Family Insurance Classic in Duluth, Minnesota. UNK tried to keep pace, making 15 of 33, including a half-court, buzzer-beater at intermission by Cam Binder that pulled the Lopers within a point, 49-48. But the Beavers never let up.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO