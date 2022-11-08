Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Girls in Troop 339G love the adventure of Scouts USA
KEARNEY — Every Monday, late in the afternoon, Stefanie Hoefs and her daughter Adellyn, 14, drive from their home in Arapahoe to Kearney for a meeting of Troop 339G. It’s not Girl Scouts. It’s what used to be known as Boy Scouts USA. In 2019, it was renamed Scouts USA and was opened up to both girls and boys.
NPPD to host second open house for Kearney Power Project
COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District will host a second open house for the Kearney Power Project starting at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Younes Conference Center South. NPPD plans to build an approximately six-to-nine-mile, 115 kV transmission line to provide a necessary path between two local substations.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Lopers end regular season with 42-0 win over RiverHawks
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from defensive end Baylor Hellmuth and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular-season finale for both teams. UNK (8-3) could...
Complaint alleges child labor violations by sanitation company at Grand Island meatpacking plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint in federal court against a sanitation company for reportedly employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment on the kill floor at a Grand Island meatpacking plant. The court issued a temporary restraining order Thursday after receiving the complaint.
Northwest newspaper returning digitally following controversial cancellation
The Northwest Viking Saga, the student-run high school newspaper halted allegedly in May because of editorial content, is returning spring semester in a different format. Kirsten Gilliland, advisor and teacher for the newspaper program, confirmed to the Independent Friday night the Saga is returning to Northwest High School’s class offerings next semester, but in a digital incarnation.
Lopers still thinking of postseason possibilities
KEARNEY — Playoff dreams have faded into oblivion, but the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team still has a chance to play beyond today’s regular-season finale in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The Lopers (7-3) play Northeastern State at 2 p.m., looking for win No. 8. Northeastern comes in with...
Hot-shooting Bemidji State tops Lopers 96-90
DULUTH, Minn. — Bemidji State blistered the nets from 3-point range in a 96-90 win over the University of Nebraska at Kearney Friday afternoon. The Beavers made 17 of 27 shots (63 percent) from beyond the arc to win the season opener for both teams at the American Family Insurance Classic in Duluth, Minnesota. UNK tried to keep pace, making 15 of 33, including a half-court, buzzer-beater at intermission by Cam Binder that pulled the Lopers within a point, 49-48. But the Beavers never let up.
Honoring Our Veterans: Oxford Vietnam fighter pilot still missing in action
KEARNEY — While serving in Vietnam, Capt. Ronald Stafford’s F-105 Thunderchief sustained enemy fire on March 26, 1969. His plane crashed in Laos after Stafford safely ejected from the supersonic fighter-bomber. An Air Force helicopter quickly rescued him. Trudy LaFollette said her brother received a few bumps and...
Skala: Voting for freedom from COVID-19
I’m responding today to a column in Tuesday’s Kearney Hub by State Sen. Tom Brewer, who disagrees with the Department of Defense’s mandate requiring members of the National Guard to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Brewer — a decorated military veteran whose district spreads from Broken Bow to...
