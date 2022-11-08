ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

WATE

Snow covers LeConte Lodge Sunday morning

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The LeConte Lodge posted to Facebook about the snow that came to the national park. According to the LeConte Lodge, there was almost one inch of snow with a low temperature of 11 degrees. In the pictures, there are trees and cabins covered with frost and snow.
GATLINBURG, TN
thesmokies.com

12 best pet friendly hotels in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge TN

Years ago, we stopped at one of the massive flea markets in Sevierville, TN on a busy Saturday morning. This was back in the pre-eBay days when you could still occasionally find treasures at a flea market. Parking was scarce and we ended up down the road a bit. Walking...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend experience the history of East Tennessee when Fort Dickerson Park transports visitors back to the days of the American Civil War. The Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 12th and from 11am until 4:30pm on Sunday the 13th. Activities will include period authentic camping sites, infantry drilling with rifle firing demonstrations, ladies period fashions, battle reenactments, cannon firings, and a salute to all veterans including an American flag retirement ceremony.
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals

Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

Knoxville military families receive playhouses for kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No shortage of cheers and smiles out in the parking lot near the Habitat for Humanity Restore in West Knoxville as the kids wait for a big surprise. “We usually build great big houses that we sell,” Knoxville Habitat for Humanity (HFH) President and CEO...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records

A new Tennessee state historical marker has been unveiled in Johnson City. The site marks the former home of Rich-R-Tone Records, described by the city as the first record label in the world dedicated to Bluegrass music. Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records. A new Tennessee state historical marker has been...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Seven people escape house fire on Clintwood Way

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A structure fire damaged a home on Clintwood Way early Sunday morning, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department. Pigeon Forge Fire responded to the structure fire on the 3000 block of Clintwood Way near a lot. Crews said they found the home to be 65 percent involved.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount County

Yassin’s Falafel House has become a popular place to get delicious falafel, shawarma, Gyro and more at their two locations in Downtown Knoxville and Cedar Bluff. Now, the business is expanding its reach outside of Knoxville. Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount …. Yassin’s Falafel House...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood offering free season passes for pre-K students

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is offering a special free pass for young children for the 2023 season. The pass is available to pre-K students born in 2018 or 2019. The Dollywood 2023 Pre-K Imagination Season Pass was inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and offers a year of admission for free. Those interested in snagging a pass can register now on Dollywood’s website.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New musical experience coming to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories has been taking East Tennessee music lovers through what it’s like to be a songwriter. Now, the series is moving to a new venue to reach larger audiences. This weekly event allows audiences into a unique and intimate live music event...
MARYVILLE, TN
FanBuzz

As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric

Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Roads closed near the Great Smoky Mountains

WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service announced several road closures near the area Sunday morning. The U.S. Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, N.C. were closed due to ice and snow this morning. NPS announced roads were now open to the public.
GATLINBURG, TN

