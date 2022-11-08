Read full article on original website
GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK
GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
WATE
Snow covers LeConte Lodge Sunday morning
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The LeConte Lodge posted to Facebook about the snow that came to the national park. According to the LeConte Lodge, there was almost one inch of snow with a low temperature of 11 degrees. In the pictures, there are trees and cabins covered with frost and snow.
thesmokies.com
12 best pet friendly hotels in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge TN
Years ago, we stopped at one of the massive flea markets in Sevierville, TN on a busy Saturday morning. This was back in the pre-eBay days when you could still occasionally find treasures at a flea market. Parking was scarce and we ended up down the road a bit. Walking...
WATE
Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend experience the history of East Tennessee when Fort Dickerson Park transports visitors back to the days of the American Civil War. The Fort Dickerson Living History Weekend runs from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 12th and from 11am until 4:30pm on Sunday the 13th. Activities will include period authentic camping sites, infantry drilling with rifle firing demonstrations, ladies period fashions, battle reenactments, cannon firings, and a salute to all veterans including an American flag retirement ceremony.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals
Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
WATE
"Support your veterans. They're always in need," Veterans celebrated in Morristown with annual parade
Over 3,000 veterans call Hamblen County home and the rain didn't hold anyone back from celebrating them in Morristown Friday night. “Support your veterans. They’re always in need,” …. Over 3,000 veterans call Hamblen County home and the rain didn't hold anyone back from celebrating them in Morristown...
WATE
Knoxville military families receive playhouses for kids
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No shortage of cheers and smiles out in the parking lot near the Habitat for Humanity Restore in West Knoxville as the kids wait for a big surprise. “We usually build great big houses that we sell,” Knoxville Habitat for Humanity (HFH) President and CEO...
WATE
Veterans share special bond of service and music at Knoxville Bojangles
A group of East Tennessee veterans stay connected by playing music together in a very unique setting. Every man in the ensemble has served in the Navy, Army or Marine Corps. Their stage? A Bojangles on Lovell Road off of I-40 in Knoxville. Veterans share special bond of service and...
WATE
Disney on Ice takes over the Knoxville Civic Coliseum with ‘Let’s Celebrate!’
‘Let’s Celebrate!’ comes to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and brings all of your favorite Disney characters to life! A party that the whole family can enjoy with this ice spectacular. Highlighting the stories of Frozen, Finding Dory, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, plus special appearances from other beloved Disney characters.
WATE
Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records
A new Tennessee state historical marker has been unveiled in Johnson City. The site marks the former home of Rich-R-Tone Records, described by the city as the first record label in the world dedicated to Bluegrass music. Historical Market honors Rick-R-Tone Records. A new Tennessee state historical marker has been...
WATE
Seven people escape house fire on Clintwood Way
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A structure fire damaged a home on Clintwood Way early Sunday morning, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department. Pigeon Forge Fire responded to the structure fire on the 3000 block of Clintwood Way near a lot. Crews said they found the home to be 65 percent involved.
WBIR
Winterfest kicks off in Sevier Co.
Sevier Co.'s Winterfest officially kicks off Thursday with a celebration in Pigeon Forge. Winterfest will run through the middle of February.
WATE
Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount County
Yassin’s Falafel House has become a popular place to get delicious falafel, shawarma, Gyro and more at their two locations in Downtown Knoxville and Cedar Bluff. Now, the business is expanding its reach outside of Knoxville. Yassin’s Falafel House opening new location in Blount …. Yassin’s Falafel House...
wvlt.tv
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offering free season passes for pre-K students
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is offering a special free pass for young children for the 2023 season. The pass is available to pre-K students born in 2018 or 2019. The Dollywood 2023 Pre-K Imagination Season Pass was inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and offers a year of admission for free. Those interested in snagging a pass can register now on Dollywood’s website.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Claiborne County.
WATE
New musical experience coming to Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories has been taking East Tennessee music lovers through what it’s like to be a songwriter. Now, the series is moving to a new venue to reach larger audiences. This weekly event allows audiences into a unique and intimate live music event...
As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric
Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
WATE
Roads closed near the Great Smoky Mountains
WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service announced several road closures near the area Sunday morning. The U.S. Highway 441 and Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, N.C. were closed due to ice and snow this morning. NPS announced roads were now open to the public.
Comments / 0