FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOOD
How to make an amazing charcuterie board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we gear up for the holidays – it’s time to start thinking about gatherings and parties and charcuterie boards are all the rage!. Evan Talen a Wine & Cheese Specialist (also Certified Cheese Professional with the American Cheese Society & 2019 Cheesemonger Invitational Champion) and Jessica Wong from Family Fare join us today with an amazing charcuterie spread!
WOOD
Local vets honor 50-year lunch tradition
Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong. (Nov. 11, 2022) Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong. (Nov. 11, 2022) To The Point: Looking at new MI Legislature. “To The...
WOOD
Saying thanks goes along way on Veterans Day
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Simply telling someone thank you can go a long way. Northern High School teacher Faith Shotts-Flikkema life was changed over a decade ago when she saw a veteran custodian thanked for his service by the school which touched her heart and led her to incorporate writing letters to Word War II veterans. Many were touched by these letters saying that no one had ever asked them about their experiences before. Some Veterans even responded in lengthy 5 paged letters to students. You can read the full story here at School News Network.
WOOD
Celebrating Terri DeBoer’s Silver Circle Award
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For 25 years, Terri DeBoer has contributed hard work, dedication and expertise to the West Michigan community. Since launching her career at WOODTV8 in 1995, as a co-anchor of Daybreak alongside Rick Albin, to joining Storm Team 8 and breaking glass ceilings as the first female meteorologist in the area, and cohosting West Michigan’s #1 Lifestyle program, “eightWest,” Terri’s career milestones and commitment to serving the area deserves special recognition.
WOOD
Degage Ministries honors veterans at annual luncheon
Nearly a dozen veterans gathered at Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids Friday to celebrate its 24th annual Veterans Day lunch. (Nov. 11, 2022) Degage Ministries honors veterans at annual luncheon. Nearly a dozen veterans gathered at Degage Ministries in Grand Rapids Friday to celebrate its 24th annual Veterans Day lunch....
WOOD
Hudsonville student’s humility is as strong as his grades
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a student at Hudsonville High School whose humility carries just as much weight as his grades. Administrators said Luke Martin has the highest grand point average in the district and will be the valedictorian of his senior class. That is just one of...
WOOD
Maranda Van Andel Institute and Choice Schools
Hope beats Calvin to advance to the NCAA regional. (Nov. 12, 2022) Grand Valley marched into Davenport ranked No. 1 in the nation and with the mission to win the conference outright. (Nov. 12, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 111222. Areas near the lakeshore are expected to accumulate...
WOOD
Tips to protect your hearing & prevent hearing loss
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is Audiology Awareness Month, which is a good time to take stock of our hearing health. Your distance from the source of the sound and the length of time you are exposed to the sound are important factors when it comes to protecting your hearing. Avoiding noises that are too loud, too close or last too long is a good idea when it comes to protection. Today we have Our Hearing Expert, Dr. Pam Keenan with McDonald Hearing Services, joins us today to discuss hearing protection and noise induced hearing loss.
WOOD
United Bank helping to keep people warm this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a warm start to November but that’s changing soon! Colder air is marching into West Michigan and it looks like it’s here to stay. United Bank is launching a special program called “Blanket the Community.” Connie from United Bank joins us today along with Cheryl from Family Promise.
WOOD
One on one with Olivia Sanabia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday marks the return of the Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Along with festive floats and music, and an appearance by Santa, there will also be some special celebrity guests! Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
WOOD
Turkey Drop aims to help families in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries is once again looking to help those in need as we get closer to the holidays. The organization’s annual Turkey Drop is happening next Wednesday. The goal is to collect frozen Thanksgiving turkeys for people who are struggling this holiday season.
WOOD
Medical Examiner lays veterans to rest after no family steps forward
For months, their remains lay unclaimed in a morgue — five men who served in the military without families to claim them. Thursday, they were buried with honors. (Nov. 10, 2022) Medical Examiner lays veterans to rest after no family …. For months, their remains lay unclaimed in a...
WOOD
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
Friday marked the beginning of the fundraising season, which will last through Christmas Eve. (Nov. 11, 2022) Friday marked the beginning of the fundraising season, which will last through Christmas Eve. (Nov. 11, 2022) Get rid of old tires at free event in Kent County. From 8:30 a.m. to 11...
WOOD
Gold loses to Cruise in Van Andel debut
Basketball fans walked into Van Andel Arena on Thursday for the home opener between the Grand Rapids Gold and Motor City Cruise. (Nov. 10, 2022) Basketball fans walked into Van Andel Arena on Thursday for the home opener between the Grand Rapids Gold and Motor City Cruise. (Nov. 10, 2022)
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6:30 p.m., 111222
There will be lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow, expecting 2-5” with slick spots. The cold pattern will last for at least another 10 days. (Nov. 12, 2022) There will be lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow, expecting 2-5” with slick spots. The cold pattern will last for at least another 10 days. (Nov. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Survey: West Michigan entering ‘shallow recession’
According to a recent survey from Grand Valley State University’s business college, West Michigan’s economy has entered a “shallow recession” amidst inflation. (Nov. 10, 2022) Survey: West Michigan entering ‘shallow recession’. According to a recent survey from Grand Valley State University’s business college, West Michigan’s...
WOOD
8 juveniles arrested after Gaines Township shooting, car crashes into GR house
Authorities say a shooting in Gaines Township led to a police chase that ended with a stolen car crashing into a Grand Rapids home and eight juveniles being arrested. (Nov. 10, 2022) 8 juveniles arrested after Gaines Township shooting, …. Authorities say a shooting in Gaines Township led to a...
