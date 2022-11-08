ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Flu cases skyrocket in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flu season is here, and there are alarming numbers to report in both Georgia and South Carolina. They’re in a band of Southern states plus the District of Columbia that are rated with the highest possible level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
GEORGIA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Masonite opens new S.C. facility

Masonite has opened its latest door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, S.C. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market and services some of the company’s key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. Additionally, the facility features advanced automation and leverages...
FORT MILL, SC
News19 WLTX

Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

South Carolina Judge Charged For Inappropriate Photos On Phone

(Lancaster County, SC)- A South Carolina judge is accused of having inappropriate photos on his phone. Seventy-five-year-old Johnny Ray Steele of Lancaster is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Steele serves as a Municipal Court judge in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

