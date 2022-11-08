Read full article on original website
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
FOX Carolina
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why
This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
WLTX.com
Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
WRDW-TV
Flu cases skyrocket in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flu season is here, and there are alarming numbers to report in both Georgia and South Carolina. They’re in a band of Southern states plus the District of Columbia that are rated with the highest possible level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
4 Pee Dee counties among South Carolina’s worst for violent crime in 2021, SLED report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four of the six counties in the News13 viewing area had the highest rates of violent crime in South Carolina in 2021, according to statistics in a report by SLED that also said the state’s murder rate is the highest since 1991. Dillon County had the state’s highest violent crime rate […]
Why were most races in South Carolina’s election uncontested?
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
County commissioners vote 6-3 in favor of CRTPO continuing study of I-77 toll proposal
CHARLOTTE — A recent proposal to let a private company build toll lanes on the southern portion of Interstate 77 is moving forward. On Thursday, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 6-3 for Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to keep studying the project. Channel 9 has reported in the past on...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at Camden Battlefield site
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Veterans Day 2022, while we celebrate the brave service of all veterans, the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust (SCBPT) announced a significant historic discovery made at the Revolutionary War Camden Battlefield in Kershaw County. The Trust, acting on behalf of Historic Camden, contracted to assemble...
FOX Carolina
CDC: SC is 1 of 4 states and territories with ‘very high’ flu related illnesses
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Flu season is here and there are some grim numbers to report: 17 states are reporting high hospitalization rates and South Carolina is among the top four states and territories with the highest number of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Margaret Sullivan,...
qcnews.com
Missing North Carolina inmate captured in York County, SC after manhunt
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate who escaped from the recreation yard at the Robeson CRV Wednesday has been captured Thursday in York County, officials said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox.
hbsdealer.com
Masonite opens new S.C. facility
Masonite has opened its latest door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, S.C. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market and services some of the company’s key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. Additionally, the facility features advanced automation and leverages...
Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate of North Carolina woman released, relays family’s concerns
Whether or not someone should be arrested in the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson remains as uncertain as how she died.
iheart.com
South Carolina Judge Charged For Inappropriate Photos On Phone
(Lancaster County, SC)- A South Carolina judge is accused of having inappropriate photos on his phone. Seventy-five-year-old Johnny Ray Steele of Lancaster is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Steele serves as a Municipal Court judge in the...
Rock Hill ordinance requires landlords to register rentals with city
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Landlords in Rock Hill have until the end of the year to register their rental properties with the city. Leaders in Rock Hill said they will start inspecting rental properties starting at the beginning of 2023. The goal of the ordinance is to ensure rentals are maintained.
counton2.com
Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina beaches, dunes caused by Tropical Storm Nicole
