Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change
Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
Santa Barbara Independent
Not so Childish Things
Chalk up another one in the potentially fruitful yet too-rare annals of films based on an auteur’s childhood. Fellini and Bergman pulled it off, with art and catharsis to spare. With the refreshingly real, warm and raw-ish film Armageddon Time, writer-director James Gray (Little Odessa, Ad Astra) digs into his formative past to pull off an impressive feat as well. The film itself has a storied past, having planned to launch early in 2020, with a cast including Cate Blanchett, Robert DeNiro, Oscar Isaac and others. COVID-era realities had other plans, and DeNiro and Isaac had slipped out of the line-up by the time shooting began in 2021. (Blanchett has a small role still.) Cut to 2022: The film earned a long ovation and a Palme D’Or nomination at this year’s Cannes festival.
