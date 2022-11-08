Chalk up another one in the potentially fruitful yet too-rare annals of films based on an auteur’s childhood. Fellini and Bergman pulled it off, with art and catharsis to spare. With the refreshingly real, warm and raw-ish film Armageddon Time, writer-director James Gray (Little Odessa, Ad Astra) digs into his formative past to pull off an impressive feat as well. The film itself has a storied past, having planned to launch early in 2020, with a cast including Cate Blanchett, Robert DeNiro, Oscar Isaac and others. COVID-era realities had other plans, and DeNiro and Isaac had slipped out of the line-up by the time shooting began in 2021. (Blanchett has a small role still.) Cut to 2022: The film earned a long ovation and a Palme D’Or nomination at this year’s Cannes festival.

5 HOURS AGO