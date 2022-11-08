ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chuck White
5d ago

deal with the floods, or deal with another drought year and nasty fire season. I'll take the snow and rain.

Related
SFGate

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022. ...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE AREAS OF BLACK ICE. * While most of the snow has ended across the region, cold. overnight temperatures will lead to slick and icy conditions. across eastern California and western Nevada through the morning.
NEVADA STATE
KESQ

Changing winds through the weekend

Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
PALM DESERT, CA
NBC Bay Area

WATCH: Baby Sea Lion Spotted Crossing California Highway After Major Storm

Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California

A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10. NM. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Snow covers Southern California mountains, closes schools in Big Bear

Heavy snow landed on Southern California’s mountaintops overnight, prompting schools to close in some mountain communities Wednesday. Video showed several inches of white powder falling in Wrightwood and Running Springs amid the winter-like conditions. Inclement weather, power outages and unsafe road conditions in Big Bear prompted the Bear Valley Unified School District to close its […]
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
SFGate

'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races

LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE

