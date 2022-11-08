Read full article on original website
Chuck White
5d ago
deal with the floods, or deal with another drought year and nasty fire season. I'll take the snow and rain.
5
SFGate
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
SFGate
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022. ...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE AREAS OF BLACK ICE. * While most of the snow has ended across the region, cold. overnight temperatures will lead to slick and icy conditions. across eastern California and western Nevada through the morning.
KESQ
Changing winds through the weekend
Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
Two major California tourist destinations named to Fodor's 'No List 2023'
Fodor's "No List" asks travelers to reconsider these locations to give them a break from overtourism.
Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
NBC Bay Area
WATCH: Baby Sea Lion Spotted Crossing California Highway After Major Storm
Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California
A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10. NM. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See...
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
Snow covers Southern California mountains, closes schools in Big Bear
Heavy snow landed on Southern California’s mountaintops overnight, prompting schools to close in some mountain communities Wednesday. Video showed several inches of white powder falling in Wrightwood and Running Springs amid the winter-like conditions. Inclement weather, power outages and unsafe road conditions in Big Bear prompted the Bear Valley Unified School District to close its […]
Search for missing California mom Rachel Castillo after 'significant amount of blood' found
Rachel Castillo was reported missing Thursday evening after her sister, who lives with her, came home to an alarming scene.
SFGate
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
More people presumed dead in Ontario storm basin following heavy rainfall
A recovery operation is underway after 10 people were washed away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday, and up to four of them remain missing. The incident was first reported around 9:50 a.m. on 4th Street near John Galvin Park. The operation is now focused on East Philadelphia […]
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern California mountains, likely to impact Grapevine area
Heavy snow expected to fall in Southern California’s mountains prompted officials to issue a winter storm warning Tuesday. The warning comes as the Southland is being drenched by the second of three days of rain. Snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with some areas measuring up to 20 inches, are forecast to fall by […]
